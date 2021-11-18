Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl: Are There Mega Evolutions, Alolan Pokémon, or Dynamax?

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are surely the faithful recreations of the original Nintendo DS games from 2006. They have been adapted into modern gaming, with many new features that have been staples of later titles as well as having many quality-of-life changes made to it. However, with generations after the original Sinnoh one, we have seen Mega Evolutions become a thing in X and Y, Alolan Pokémon in Sun and Moon, and Dynamax in Sword and Shield. In later remakes like the Let’s Go series, you were able to use Alolans and Mega Evolutions. Here, we’ll discuss what’s in the Diamond and Pearl remakes regarding the features of the newer games.

Are there Mega Evolutions, Alolan Pokémon, or Dynamax in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl?

Unfortunately, there are not any sort of temporary Pokémon evolutions like the aforementioned in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Despite these remakes having save-data incentives for other games like getting Mew and Jirachi, it seems that Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are sticking to being as closely faithful as the originals were. Back then, none of these unique evolutions and types of Pokémon existed in 2006.

It is a bit of a disappointment given that the Let’s Go games, Omega Ruby, and Alpha Sapphire all had some form of new temporary evolutions. Those games are set in eras even before any of those features existed.

So far in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, nothing is really out of the ordinary in terms of the story and cutscenes. There really isn’t any sort of new lore or special item that even remotely talks about Mega Evolutions. There are Pokémon from Gen IV that had the ability to undergo Mega Evolution like Lucario, Garchomp, and Gallade just to name a few.

Conveniently enough, the Sinnoh remakes are getting Pokémon Home support sometime in the future. What capabilities it will have are to be determined, but given that transferring Pokémon from the Let’s Go games is a one-way path, we can expect the same here.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are out now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.