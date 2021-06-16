Pokémon GO – A Seven-Colored Shadow Research Tasks and Rewards

The new Team GO Rocket Special Research is out with Pokémon GO players receiving the A Seven-Colored Shadow research quest starting June 17th. If it’s not yet Thursday in your region then just be patient and you will receive it at midnight tonight. Once you get it you can complete it at any time, but you may need to know what’s coming later in the quest. To help show you how to complete it, here are the A Seven-Colored Shadow research tasks and rewards for Pokémon GO.

A Seven-Colored Shadow Special Research Tasks and Rewards

To receive the new Team GO Rocket Special Research you will need to make sure you have completed the last set of tasks for The Higher They Fly Special Research, so just make sure you do that before trying to start on this one.

Stage 1 of 6

Catch 10 Pokémon – Teddiursa

Spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms – a Sun Stone

Purify 1 Shadow Pokémon – 15 PokeBall

Rewards: 1,500 XP, 500 Stardust, and Gloom

Stage 2 of 6

Defeat 5 Team GO Rocket Grunts – 5 Hyper Potion

Catch 5 Shadow Pokémon – 5 Revive

Purify 3 Shadow Pokémon – 15 PokeBall

Rewards: 2,000 XP, 500 Stardust, and Xatu

Stage 3 of 6

Use 3 Supereffective Charged Attacks in Gym Battles – a Fast TM

Battle another Trainer in the Great League – a Charged TM

Purify 5 Shadow Pokémon – 15 Ultra Ball

Rewards: 2,500 XP, 1,000 Stardust, and a Rocket Radar

Stage 4 of 6

Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Arlo – Flareon

Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Cliff – Vaporeon

Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Sierra – Jolteon

Rewards: 2,500 XP, 1,000 Stardust and a Super Rocket Radar

Stage 5 of 6

Find the Team GO Rocket Boss – 5 Max potion

Battle the Team GO Rocket Boss – 5 Max Revive

Defeat the Team GO Rocket Boss – a Kings Rock

Rewards: 3,000 XP, 2,000 Stardust, and Larvitar

Stage 6 of 6

Claim Reward – 2,000 XP

Claim Reward – 2,000 XP

Claim Reward – 2,000 XP

Rewards: 2 Silver Pinap Berry, 2,000 Stardust and a Lucky Egg

And that’s all of the A Seven-Colored Shadow research tasks and rewards for Pokémon GO. You’ll receive this in June 2021, but can complete it at any time.