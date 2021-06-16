Pokémon GO – A Seven-Colored Shadow Research Tasks and Rewards

The new Team GO Rocket Special Research is out with Pokémon GO players receiving the A Seven-Colored Shadow research quest starting June 17th. If it’s not yet Thursday in your region then just be patient and you will receive it at midnight tonight. Once you get it you can complete it at any time, but you may need to know what’s coming later in the quest. To help show you how to complete it, here are the A Seven-Colored Shadow research tasks and rewards for Pokémon GO.
A Seven-Colored Shadow Special Research Tasks and Rewards
To receive the new Team GO Rocket Special Research you will need to make sure you have completed the last set of tasks for The Higher They Fly Special Research, so just make sure you do that before trying to start on this one.
Stage 1 of 6
- Catch 10 Pokémon – Teddiursa
- Spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms – a Sun Stone
- Purify 1 Shadow Pokémon – 15 PokeBall
Rewards: 1,500 XP, 500 Stardust, and Gloom
Stage 2 of 6
- Defeat 5 Team GO Rocket Grunts – 5 Hyper Potion
- Catch 5 Shadow Pokémon – 5 Revive
- Purify 3 Shadow Pokémon – 15 PokeBall
Rewards: 2,000 XP, 500 Stardust, and Xatu
Stage 3 of 6
- Use 3 Supereffective Charged Attacks in Gym Battles – a Fast TM
- Battle another Trainer in the Great League – a Charged TM
- Purify 5 Shadow Pokémon – 15 Ultra Ball
Rewards: 2,500 XP, 1,000 Stardust, and a Rocket Radar
Stage 4 of 6
- Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Arlo – Flareon
- Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Cliff – Vaporeon
- Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Sierra – Jolteon
Rewards: 2,500 XP, 1,000 Stardust and a Super Rocket Radar
Stage 5 of 6
- Find the Team GO Rocket Boss – 5 Max potion
- Battle the Team GO Rocket Boss – 5 Max Revive
- Defeat the Team GO Rocket Boss – a Kings Rock
Rewards: 3,000 XP, 2,000 Stardust, and Larvitar
Stage 6 of 6
- Claim Reward – 2,000 XP
- Claim Reward – 2,000 XP
- Claim Reward – 2,000 XP
Rewards: 2 Silver Pinap Berry, 2,000 Stardust and a Lucky Egg
And that’s all of the A Seven-Colored Shadow research tasks and rewards for Pokémon GO. You’ll receive this in June 2021, but can complete it at any time.