Pokémon GO – Aipom Spotlight Hour Guide, Can Aipom be Shiny

The last Tuesday in June means it’s time for Aipom Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. This is the last of what has been a five week journey through the month. We don’t yet know what’s coming in July 2021, but players can go out with a bang by using our Aipom Spotlight Hour guide for Pokémon GO. Including some tips for how to catch Shiny Aipom.

Aipom Spotlight Hour Guide

For this guide we’ve broken things down by frequently asked questions about this event. While this one features Aipom and has its own unique bonus feature, these are weekly occurences so players should know the basics. Still, let’s start with the most important aspect of the event. When is Aipom Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO.

When is Aipom Spotlight Hour

You can see the full June 2021 Spotlight Hour schedule here, although that won’t be relevent for much longer. We’ll have a new schedule out ASAP, but for now all you need to worry about is Aipom. His Spotlight Hour will begin on Tuesday, June 29th at 6pm and continue until 7pm. These times are local, so there’s no calculation necessary. Just check the clock to see how much longer until the event begins.

What is the Aipom Spotlight Hour Bonus

When it does you’ll have a few things to be excited about. The massively increased Aipom spawn rate in the wild (and via Incense/Lures) is the most important, of course. This is where you’ll have a chance at Shiny Aipom (see more below). But more than that there will be the usual bonus feature, which for this event is 2x Catch Stardust. So players will receive double the usual Stardust amount for each catch, whether the Pokémon is Aipom, Bidoof, or something else.

And speaking of Bidoof, there is still the ongoing Bidoof Breakout event. This is rewarding 4x Catch XP making every catch worthwhile. Players will definitely want to activate a Lucky Egg and Star Piece then catch all of the Aipom and Bidoof that they can.

Can Aipom be Shiny, How to Catch Shiny Aipom

This is also the tactic for catching Shiny Aipom, which will be available during Spotlight Hour for June 29th, 2021. Encountering as many Aipom as possible is the best tip to find one, so make sure you activate an Incence and/or Lure Module if you can so that you see as many spawns as possible. Then just check all of them. Usually the timing is important enough that we recommend backing out, but the catch XP and Stardust boosts are too high, so we recommend catching them all.

And that’s our Aipom Spotlight Hour guide, along with an answer for can Aipom be shiny in Pokémon GO.