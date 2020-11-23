Pokémon GO Azelf Raid Guide – The Best Counters and How to Beat

The Lake Trio is returning to Pokémon GO for a week long event that will offer Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie in five star legendary raids once again. While these aren’t the toughest raids you’ll encounter in the game, you might need some help taking them down. We’re gonna start with Azelf since that’s the one most American players will encounter. Here’s our Pokémon GO Azelf raid guide showing you the best counters and how to beat him.

Pokémon GO Azelf Raid Guide

Each will be available in specific regions (see which regions and how to join raids for the rest right here). If you’re in the Americas though, you should have easy access to Azelf. This Psychic type legendary Pokémon might not be the most useful, but you definitely want to grab one to add it to your Pokédex if you haven’t already. Below are all the best counters against Azelf, but before that we want to give some general tips and tricks for how to beat Azelf in Pokémon GO.

At max level with the best counters and with weather on your side you can pretty easily take down Azelf with just two trainers. But if you don’t want to struggle, we’d suggest having at least 3-5 players join your raid. With that many you should be able to win with just some of the counters listed below. Azelf is boosted by windy weather, so only take him on if you want a boosted version and have enough trainers to win. Azelf will have CP 1834 if its IVs are 100% perfect under normal conditions and will be 2293 CP if boosted by the weather.

Azelf will be attacking you using either Extrasensory or Confusion as his fast attack and Futuresight, Fire Blsat, or Swift for the charged. These shouldn’t be too much trouble for most of the counters, but watch for what the game suggests when loading up and make sure you don’t go in with Pokémon that might be weak to the incoming attack. With that said, here’s all the best counters against Azelf in Pokémon GO.

The Best Azelf Counters

Azelf is weak to Bug, Dark, and Ghost type Pokémon, giving you lots of very solid options against him. Below is the chart showing the best regular counters and their ideal moveset, but before that there are some unique cases we should cover.

Mega Gengar with Lick and Shadow Ball and Mega Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play are the clear favorites to counter Azelf. If you have them you might want to use up some of those Mega Candy if you have some available. Likewise, Shadow Tyranitar with Bite and Crunch and Shadow Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Shadow Ball (if you’ve gotten rid of Frustration) are also top contenders. If you have these available, you’ll want them on your team along with the ones below.

Pokémon Fast Attack Charged Attack Darkrai Snarl Dark Pulse Giratina (Origin Forme) Shadow Clar Shadow Ball Chandelure Hex Shadow Ball Hydreigon Bite Dark Pulse Tyranitar Bite Crunch Mewtwo Psycho Cut Shadow Ball

Hopefully our Pokémon GO Azelf raid guide showing you the best counters and how to beat him comes in handy. And be sure to check out our guide on how to join raids for Mesprit and Uxie as well.