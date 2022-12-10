Pokemon GO: Best Moves for Keldeo in Raids and PvP

The Mythical Water/Fighting-type Pokémon Keldeo has finally arrived in Pokémon GO with the Sacred Blade event. With only one Keldeo available per player, maximizing its potential with the best moves it can learn is essential. Its fellow Swords of Justice, Terrakion, Cobalion, and Virizion, all perform fantastically in battle, but how does their younger sibling compare in Raids and PvP?

Best Moves for Keldeo in Pokémon GO Raids and PvP

The best moves for Keldeo are Low Kick (Quick) and Hydro Pump (Charged) for both Raids and PvP. The best choice for a secondary Charged move is Sacred Sword for more Fighting-type coverage. If you need pure Fighting-type coverage, you can replace Hydro Pump with Sacred Sword entirely.

Quick Moves

Keldeo can only learn Low Kick (Fighting) or Poison Jab (Poison) as its Quick Move. Low Kick is by far the better choice of the two due to the STAB (Same Type Attack Bonus) gained from Keldeo’s Fighting-type, as well as generating energy faster than Poison Jab.

Charged Moves

Keldeo can learn the following Charged Moves:

Aqua Jet (Water)

(Water) X-Scissor (Bug)

(Bug) Hydro Pump (Water)

(Water) Close Combat (Fighting)

(Fighting) Sacred Sword (Fighting)

Hydro Pump takes the crown as the best Charged Move for Keldeo due to its huge 130 base damage and the STAB it receives from Keldeo’s Water-type. If you are wanting a pure Fighting attacker, you can instead opt-in to Sacred Sword, which deals less damage but has a faster recharge rate. Ideally, if you are investing in Keldeo, it should know both moves.

Keldeo Weaknesses and Resistance

Keldeo‘s Water/Fighting typing makes it an excellent counter against Normal, Ice, Rock, Dark, and Steel-type Pokémon. With Sacred Sword, it has both super effective coverage and resistance against all of these types, other than Normal, which it takes regular damage from.

Keldeo is weak to the following types, receiving 160% damage:

Flying

Grass

Electric

Psychic

Fairy

Keldeo is resistant to the following types, only receiving 63% damage:

Rock

Bug

Steel

Fire

Water

Ice

Dark

