How to Get Keldeo in Pokémon GO, Can It Be Shiny?

The Mythical Pokémon Keldeo has finally arrived in Pokémon GO! Keldeo is a Water/Fighting-type Pokémon from the Unova region. It is the final member of the Swords of Justice quartet, joining Terrakion, Cobalion, and Virizion. Here’s how you can get your hands on your own Keldeo in Pokémon GO with the Mythic Blade event.

How to Get Keldeo in Pokémon GO

Keldeo can only be obtained by completing the Something Extraordinary Special Research, which will become available for Ticket Holders on December 10th, 2022 at 10am local time. Something Extraordinary tickets are available for $7.99 USD from December 6, 2022, at 10am to December 11, 2022, at 8pm local time.



Along with Keldeo itself, ticket holders will also receive increased Incense spawns during the Mythic Blade event, an exclusive Keldeo shirt for their in-game avatar, Fighting and Water-type Pokémon encounters, and items such as Rare Candies and Incubators. Once claimed, the Special Research can be completed at any time.

Something Extraordinary is currently the only way to get Keldeo in Pokémon GO, and only one Keldeo can be obtained per account. Like other Research-exclusive Mythical Pokémon, Keldeo cannot be traded. Keldeo caught via the Special Research will know the move Sacred Sword.

Can Keldeo be Shiny in Pokémon GO?

Shiny Keldeo

Keldeo cannot currently be shiny in Pokémon GO. No announcements have been made regarding its shiny form becoming available in the future. Out of all Research-exclusive Mythical Pokémon in Pokémon GO, only Mew and Celebi have had their shiny form released.

Keldeo Forms Explained

Ordinary (left) and Resolute (right) Keldeo

In the main series Pokémon titles, Keldeo has two forms; Ordinary and Resolute, which change depending on whether or not it knows the move Secret Sword. Other than their appearances differing, there are no other changes between the two. Only Ordinary Form Keldeo is currently available in Pokémon GO.



There is currently no option to obtain Resolute Keldeo separately or change Keldeo’s form — although this is something that may be introduced in the future, as Hoopa, another Mythical Pokémon, eventually gained the ability to assume its Unbound form.

Pokémon GO is available to play for free on iOS and Android devices.











- This article was updated on December 5th, 2022