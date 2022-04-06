The newest Pokemon to debut in Pokemon GO is Salandit and its evolution Salazzle. The question is: can they be shiny? Usually, when Pokemon debut in Pokemon GO, they don’t come with their shiny forms until months or even years later. Is this the case with Salandit and Salazzle? Here is everything you need to know about Salandit and Salazzle in Pokemon GO.

Can Salandit and Salazzle Be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

Unfortunately, as expected, Salandit can’t be shiny in Pokemon GO yet. Naturally, the same goes for Salazzle. As previously mentioned, familiar Pokemon that debut in Pokemon GO don’t come with their shiny versions in tow. For now, only the standard versions of Salandit and Salazzle are available to catch in Pokemon GO.

That isn’t to say we will never see shiny Salandit and Salazzle. Shiny Salandit and Salazzle exist in Pokemon Sun and Moon which is where they originated. So, although it may take months or a year, keep your fingers crossed and your eye out for the shiny versions of Salandit and Salazzle in Pokemon GO.

How to Catch Salandit and Salazzle

Salandit and Salazzle have made a quiet debut in Pokemon GO and because of it, it can be confusing and hard to know how to catch them. Usually, when Pokemon debut in Pokemon GO, they are readily available to find and catch in the wild. This isn’t the case for Salandit and Salazzle.

The only way to catch Salandit in Pokemon GO is by defeating the Team GO Rocket leaders. As you take down Cliff, Sierra, and Arlo, you’ll have more chances to get a 12km Egg, or a Strange Egg, that holds the key to getting Salandit. By doing this, you can also make your way through the Silent Schemes Special Research and defeat Giovanni. From the 12km Egg, you have a small percentage to get Salandit. Because of this, Salandit is extremely rare in Pokemon GO right now.

Salazzle is even rarer than Salandit. In typical evolution fashion, you’ll need 50 Salandit Candy which is already a challenge, and then you’ll need to evolve a female Salandit. The evolution won’t work on a male Salandit.

And that is everything you need to know about Salandit and Salazzle in Pokemon GO. If you’re looking for more help and assistance, check out our Pokemon GO guides.

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.