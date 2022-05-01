As you begin to make your way out into the world to search for new and exciting Pokemon in Pokemon GO, you can start to come across some pretty amazing monsters. One of these Legendary beings is Landorus, who just so happens to be one of the three Forces of Nature from the Unova region. Players were excited to hear that another Legendary was being added to the title, and wanted to get their hands on Landrous as soon as possible!

However, for those players that are looking to get an even more special type of Pokemon, they’ll want to know if Landrous can be Shiny in either of his forms. Shiny Pokemon offer no competitive advantage but showcases the trails and tribulations that players had to go through to get their hands on one. Showcasing a different color palate than their normal counterparts, Shiny Pokemon are highly sought after. Let’s take a look to see if Landrous in Terian Forme can be shiny!

Pokemon GO – Can Therian Forme Landorus Be Shiny

We do have some good news for fans of Shiny Pokemon, and that is that Therian Forme Landorus can be Shiny! There are a few different ways that you’ll be able to get your hands on one of these rare Pokemon, so let’s look into how you can do this.

The first way to do this is to take advantage of Five Star Raids. You’ll need to make sure that you have at least five high-level Pokemon to bring along with you, and plenty of PokeBalls and Items. Since you’ll not only have to try to defeat Therian Forme Landorusbut also catch them afterward, you may need to be more prepared than ever. Legendary Pokemon have the lowest catch rate out of any Pokemon in the game, so it may take multiple raids to finally get your hands on one.

Bringing items like Razz Berries along with you may help turn the tables in your favor, however, as they do increase the Catch Rate by 1.5x. Even though it’s still a small number, evening the odds out a bit in your favor can never hurt. Taking part in some of the special May Community Day events will grant you some free items, too.

You’ll have until May 3rd, 2022 to try your best to get your hands on a Therian Forme Landrous, so get out there and start hunting!

Pokemon Go is available now on mobile devices.