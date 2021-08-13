Pokémon GO – Community Day: Eevee Research Rewards (Timed, Today Menu)

The start of Eevee Community Day hasn’t yet arrived for most in Pokémon GO but everyone should already have the new Community Day: Eevee Timed Research. This new set of quick and easy tasks offers some really great premium rewards, especially for those who want to get the most out of the upcoming event. Whenever a new set of Timed Research pops up on the Today Menu players want to know how many steps of tasks there are. The answer here is simple, but let’s break it down. Here’s the Community Day: Eevee research rewards in Pokémon GO.

Community Day: Eevee Timed Research Tasks and Rewards

Featuring just one stage of tasks, you can complete the Community Day: Eevee Timed Research in about 10-15 minutes. But of course, it will be much easier during the event, which doesn’t start for more than a day for most Pokémon GO players around the world. Once it begins you can wrap it up quickly, but even before then you can get most of it done. And if you’re lucky and live near an area where Eevee spawns often then maybe you can even complete it before the full Eevee Community Day event starts. So here’s the tasks you need to complete…

Stage 1 of 1

Power up Pokémon 5 times – a Mossy Lure Module

Catch 5 Eevee – Glacial Lure Module

Rewards: 1,000 XP and an Eevee encounter

As I said, this should be quick and easy to complete since this is just the one page. This is really just a fun way for Niantic to hand out these two Lure Modules to players who will be looking to evolve Eevee into Leafeon and Glaceon. If you were going to work on that, you now have all you need so check out that guide for help.

And that’s actually it for the Community Day: Eevee Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon GO.