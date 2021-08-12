Pokémon GO – How to Evolve Eevee into All Evolutions During Community Day

One of the many things that Pokémon GO players will be doing during Eevee Community Day is trying to evolve Eevee into all of its evolutions. There likely will be research tasks focused on this, but you’ll also want to do it because each of the 8 Eeveelutions as many players call them will have their exclusive move if evolved over the weekend. But if you want to get the right Eeveelution then you need to know how to get it. Here’s how to evolve Eevee into all evolutions in Pokémon GO.

How to Evolve Eevee into All Evolutions

There’s two main ways to evolve each of Eevee’s evolutions. One is a sure-fire method, but can only be used once, while the other can often be a little random. However, with hard work the newer Eeveelutions can be attained without having to rely on luck and RNG. But let’s start with the quick an easy way: using the name trick.

How to Evolve Eevee Using the Name Trick

Each Eevee evolution can be evolved by renaming an Eevee to a specific name. However, once you use this it cannot be done again, so save this for an Eevee that you are sure you want to be whatever you name them in the list below. Once you rename it, just hit the evolve button and you’ll end up with the right evolution. And if it’s during Eevee Community Day then you’ll end up with the exclusive move listed in that guide.

Vaporeon – Rainer

Jolteon – Sparky

Flareon – Pyro

Espeon – Sakura

Umbreon – Tamao

Leafeon – Linnea

Glaceon – Rea

Sylveon – Kira

Again, you can only use each of these names once so be careful and use them wisely. Once you’ve used the name you will have to use the tougher methods below.

How to Evolve Eevee into Vaporeon, Jolteon, and Flareon

Vaporeon, Jolteon, and Flareon were the original three Eevee evolutions, and they remain the easiest to get, but also the most luck based. You can get one of these three simply by selecting an Eevee from your Pokémon menu and tapping Evolve, which will use up 25 Eevee Candy. You won’t know which of the three you will get, but it will be one of these three unless you use the methods below to get something else.

How to Evolve Eevee into Espeon and Umbreon

Now we get into the Eeveelutions that require some work, but offer a guaranteed outcome. Both Espeon and Umbreon require you to do the same thing first: assign Eevee as your buddy then walk 10km. Once that is done keep him as your buddy and decide which you want. If you want Espeon then evolve it during the day, while for Umbreon you should wait until night (usually after 7pm, just check to make sure the sky is dark in the game).

How to Evolve Eevee into Leafeon and Glaceon

Next you will actually need some premium items, both of which will be available via Timed Research during Eevee Community Day. To evolve Eevee into Leafeon you simply need to be within range of a PokéStop with an active Mossy Lure Module on it. For Glaceon it’s the same, but with a Glacial Lure Module. You will actually see the silhouette on the evolve button change to match whichever you should receive, so watch for that.

How to Evolve Eevee into Sylveon

Sylveon was introduced with a pretty tough evolution task, which will be much easier during Eevee Community Day. Normally you need to assign an Eevee as your buddy and then earn 70 hearts by playing with it, feeding it berries, or other activities. However, during Community Day weekend you will be able to evolve Eevee into Sylveon with only 7 buddy hearts, so try to take advantage. You can only earn a certain number of hearts per type each day, so check the Buddy menu to see what you can do to get a few Eevee ready before or during the event.

And that’s how to evolve Eevee into all evolutions in Pokémon GO, focusing on Eevee Community Day in August 2021.