If you bought the Cotton-Winged Bird ticket for Swablu Community Day in Pokémon GO then you will soon be able to complete the latest Special Research. But with just a few hours of boosted Swablu spawns to complete all of the tasks you may want to hurry and get it done during the event. To help with that and any tasks you have after it’s over here are the Cotton-Winged Bird research tasks and Rewards in Pokémon GO.

Cotton-Winged Bird Research Tasks and Rewards

Listed below are all of the tasks you must complete to get every reward from the Cotton-Winged Bird Special Research, which is the ticketed portion of Swablu Community Day. All you need to do to get the quest is buy the ticket from the in-game shop and play the game during the event (see previous link for more info). You can then complete it at any time, but most of the tasks will be far easier while the event bonuses are live.

Note: All Swablu encounters can be shiny. Shiny odds will be boosted during the event. The Altaria encounter can be shiny after 5pm New Zealand time due to the release of Mega Altaria.

Stage 1 of 4

Power up Pokémon 10 times – 15 Poké Balls

Catch 15 Swablu – Swablu encounter

Make 10 Nice Throws – 10 Pinap Berries

Rewards: 2,000 Stadust, a Swablu encounter, and an Incense.

Stage 2 of 4

Catch 15 Swablu – 100 Swablu Candy

Tansfer 10 Pokémon – 1,000 Stardust

Use 15 Pinap Berries while catching Pokémon – 15 Great Balls

Rewards: 1,500 XP, a Swablu encounter, and an Incense.

Stage 3 of 4

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws – 100 Swablu Candy

Evolve 1 Swablu – 1 Egg Incubator

Transfer 10 Pokémon – 100 Swablu Candy

Rewards: 2,500 XP, a Rocket Radar, and 15 Ultra Balls

Stage 4 of 4

Claim Reward – 2 Silver Pinap Berries

Claim Reward – Swablu encounter

Claim Reward – 3,500 XP

Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, an Altaria encounter, and 3 Rare Candy

If the rewards seem worthwhile to you then you might want to buy the ticket before the event is over, if you haven’t already. It is also a great way to get more Candy to evolve Swablu into Altaria, since it costs so much and is such a rare creature under normal circumstances.

Either way, that’s all of the Cotton-Winged Bird research tasks and Rewards in Pokémon GO for Swablu Community Day.