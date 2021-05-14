Pokémon GO Swablu Community Day Event Guide – Everything you Need to Know

It’s almost time for Swablu Community Day in Pokémon GO and there’s a lot you need to know before the event starts. Shiny chances, big bonuses, and a new exclusive move to consider. With all of this to enjoy and only a few hours to experience it all, we wanted to combine everything into one place. Here’s our Swablu Community Day event guide for Pokémon GO, giving you everything you need to know.

Swablu Community Day Event Guide for May 2021

Here’s all the info you need to know to get the most out of Swably Community Day in May 2021.

When is Swablu Community Day, How Long does it Last

Swablu Community Day takes place starting at 11am local time on Saturday, May 15th. It lasts the usual six hours for the full event, with two additional hours to evolve to get the exclusive move Altaria (see below). So the full event ends at 5pm local time, with the one bonus lasting until 7pm.

What are the Swablu Community Day Bonuses

Here’s the full list of bonuses players can enjoy during the event.

Increased Swablu spwans in the wild Photobomb – Take 5 snapshots for more Swablu spawns

Boosted Shiny Swablu chances (see below)

1/4 hatch distance for eggs placed in incubators during the event

3 hour Incense duration

Exclusive Move – Swablu evolved into Altaria by 7pm will know Moonblast

Community Day Box Cost: 1,280 PokéCoins 50 Ultra Balls 5 Super Incubators 5 Incense Elite Fast TM

Cotton-Winged Bird Ticketed Special Research

Mega Altaria debuts in raids after the event

Can Swablu be Shiny on Community Day

Yes, you will be able to catch Shiny Swablu and Altaria during the event, and the shiny odds will be massively boosted. If you play throughout you should have a nice collection of Shiny Swablu, along with the Candy needed to evolve at least one into Shiny Altaria. We’ll share tips and tricks for catching them in another guide, but try to encounter as many as you can if you want one. This includes buying the Cotton-Winged Bird ticket since it will offer more encounters.

Moonblast Altaria – ‘Is it Worth Evolving’

Is it worth evolving Swablu into Moonblast Altaria during or shortly after the event? For PvE raids, the answer is a clear no since Altaria isn’t powerful enough to be a solid counter for any of the tougher foes. PvP in the GO Battle League is a very different answer though.

Altaria maxes out at a low CP level, so Moonblast won’t change much for your Master or even Ultra teams. If you enjoy Great League or the other Cups that limit to 1500 CP though then Moonblast Altaria can be a solid choice. Moonblast is an upgrade over Dazzling Gleam, Altaria’s previous best Fairy type Charged Attack. It does the same amount of damage but costs less energy and has a 10% chance to drop the opponent’s attack stat.

If you play a lot of Great League or other low CP playlists then Moonblast Altaria gives you a nice Fairy attacker. Having it as a second Charged Attack will give you more choice in your arsenal. Altaria often features on our lists of best Great League Pokémon, and Moonblast gives them a bit of an upgrade.

And that’s our Swablu Community Day event guide for Pokémon GO with everything you need to know.

- This article was updated on:May 14th, 2021