Swablu Community Day is coming soon in Pokémon GO which means players have to decide if they’re going to buy the Cotton-Winged Bird ticket. A monthly tradition, the ticketed Special Research quest isn’t a high cost item, but fans have had some issues with them as of late. What used to be an easy purchase has become a struggle to determine if it adds any value to the day and the player. So let’s debate. Is the Cotton-Winged Bird ticket worth it in Pokémon GO?

Is the Cotton-Winged Bird Ticket Worth it

Available soon in the in-game Pokémon GO shop, the Cotton-Winged Bird ticket will give players access to a new set of Special Research tasks and rewards. The price is just $1, or the local equivalent so it’s not breaking anyone’s bank account. But what once offered a ton of premium rewards like Incense has shifted to only giving players a few truly valuable items. So that $1 has stayed the same while the rewards have diminished. Some players are finding each month’s ticket less and less worth it as Community Day events have come and gone.

Will the Cotton-Winged Bird ticket be the same? It’s very possible. The trend is pretty clear, with each month’s Special Research rewards shifting from stuff you would normally pay much more than a dollar for to things you typically collect while just playing the game. For reference, here is what players got for completing the Snivy Community Day ticketed Special Research.

30 Poké Balls, 25 Great Balls, 15 Ultra Balls, 10 Pinap Berries, 5 Golden Razz Berries, 2 Silver Pinap Berries, a Rocket Radar, 2 Rare Candy, 80 Snivy Candy, 4 Snivy encounters, a Servine encounter, a Serperior encounter, 5,000 Stardust, and 7,500 XP.

Swap out Snivy and his evolved forms for Swablu and Altaria and you likely have a close approximation of what you will receive for completing the Cotton-Winged Bird ticket quest. If that seems worth it to you, and you will be playing during the event, which takes place on Saturday, May 15th from 11am to 5pm, then it will be worth it for you. Another consideration is whether you feel you’ll be able to catch enough Swablu to have the 400 Candy available to evolve one into Altaria. If not then the ticket will get you closer to that goal thanks to its encounter and Candy rewards.

Add in increased shiny chances thanks to the additional encounters and you’ll have your answer for is the Cotton-Winged Bird ticket worth it in Pokémon GO to you. We’ll have the full rewards soon, so check back for an update then to be sure.