The first Tuesday in May 2021 is Cottonee Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. This weekly celebration turns the focus onto one particular species, with spawns boosted for just 60 minutes. It’s a great chance to catch a bunch of the featured Pokémon, especially if there is a shiny version (see below). So, what’s going on this week? Find out everything you need to know in our Cottonee Spotlight Hour guide for Pokémon GO.

Cottonee Spotlight Hour Guide

Below we answer all the important questions about Cottonee Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. Check them out and be sure to keep an eye on the full Spotlight Hour schedule for May 2021 to be ready for future events.

When is Cottonee Spotlight Hour?

All Spotlight Hours are on Tuesday at 6pm in your local time zone, with Cottonee’s scheduled for May 4th. So from 6pm to 7pm on May 4th you’ll be able to catch a ton of the featured Pokémon, but what else is going on?

What is the Cottonee Spotlight Hour Bonus?

Along with massively increased wild spawns for Cottonee players can look forward to double the usual Catch Candy. Whether you’re catching Cottonee or another Pokémon that spawns nearby, or one you saved from previous research tasks, you’ll get double the usual amount of Candy. So for base species that bumps it from 3 to 6, or 12 if you use a Pinap Berry. Higher evolutions offer even more, so be sure to stock up on Pinap Berries if you need some extra candy. But is there a reason to check all of those Cottonee spawns if you don’t want the Candy or XP?

Can you catch Shiny Cottonee during Spotlight Hour?

Unfortunately Shiny Cottonee is not available during Spotlight Hour, marking the one and only non-shiny Spotlight Hour event for May 2021. The three others will all feature potential shiny spawns, so be sure to prepare for those if that’s your goal. Otherwise this might be skippable for you if you don’t want the Candy and other rewards from catching.

And that’s our Cottonee Spotlight Hour guide for Pokémon GO.