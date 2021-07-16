Pokémon GO Fest 2021 – How to Complete the GO Fest: Desert Mountain Collection Challenge

The second of four, the GO Fest: Desert Mountain Collection Challenge might present players with a bit more difficulty as they play through Pokémon GO Fest 2021. These timed tasks have players scrambling to catch all the Pokémon featured, with a prize at the end if they can complete it. But for a two day event, things can be rather difficult. So we’re here to help show you how to complete the GO Fest: Desert Mountain Collection Challenge during Pokémon GO Fest 2021.

GO Fest: Desert Mountain Collection Challenge Guide

Each of the four GO Fest Collection Challenges tasks players with catching the boosted Pokémon during the hour-long habitats. For Desert Mountain players will want to play from 11am to 12pm and 3pm to 4pm on Saturday, July 17th to be able to catch the featured Pokémon. You will need a ticket to get them all, since many require Incense to spawn more frequently. And if you miss them on Saturday you will still have another chance as all habitat spawns will be available from 10am to 6pm on Sunday, July 18th.

How to Complete the GO Fest: Desert Mountain Collection Challenge

Here’s the list of Pokémon you need to catch to complete the GO Fest: Desert Mountain Collection Challenge in Pokémon GO.

Growlithe

Geodude

Skorupi

Aron

Cacnea

Hippopotas

Fennekin

Trapinch

Skarmory

Shieldon

Many of these will be spawn boosted in the wild during the event. Just explore the area during the Desert Mountain habitat hours as described above and you should find them easily. The rest will require an active Incense to attract, so try to keep that active as much as possible. A few, such as Shieldon, will also appear in raids in case you need them. If you explore the wild, keep Incense active, and hit any required raids then you should be able to find and catch them all in time to get the rewards.

What are the GO Fest: Desert Mountain Collection Challenge Rewards

The first reward that Pokémon GO players get for completing the GO Fest: Desert Mountain Collection Challenge is another notch on their Elite Collector Badge. This doesn’t really do anything, but you can brag about it to other trainers. And once you complete and redeem the Collection Challenge you’ll also receive the following rewards: 1,000 Stardust, an Incense, and 20 Ultra Balls.

So that’s how to complete the GO Fest: Desert Mountain Collection Challenge and the rewards you’ll get during Pokémon GO Fest 2021.