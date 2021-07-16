Pokémon GO Fest 2021 – How to Complete the GO Fest: Jungle Collection Challenge

Each part of Pokémon GO Fest 2021 Day 1 has its own challenge for players, starting with the GO Fest: Jungle Collection Challenge. These mini quests task players with catching, or sometimes evolving, specific Pokémon species within a set amount of time. For a two day event that time is short, and chances to complete it are slim. To help players get all of the rewards here’s our Pokémon GO Fest: Jungle Collection Challenge guide, letting you know how to complete it and what are the rewards.

GO Fest: Jungle Collection Challenge Guide

The GO Fest: Jungle Collection Challenge is focused on the various Pokémon that will be spawning in the wild and via Incense during Jungle Hour on Saturday, July 17th. This is a part of the Pokémon GO Fest 2021 event, with each hour occuring twice on Saturday before allowing players to catch everything that was included on Sunday.

How to Complete the GO Fest: Jungle Collection Challenge

With all of that said, the key to completing the GO Fest: Jungle Collection Challenge is simply to catch all of the required Pokémon. What are they? You’ll need to catch a bunch of the boosted characters, so here’s the full list.

Snivy

Ekans

Slakoth

Chimchar

Lotad

Croagunk

Scyther

Tangela

Aipom

Chespin

Since these aren’t the specified Pokémon receiving a spawn boost players will likely just want to play as much as possible with Incense active to try to find them. So the key to completing the GO Fest: Jungle Collection Challenge is to play during Jungle Hour with an Incense. It will take place from 10am to 11am and 2pm to 3pm on Saturday, so be sure to load the game at those times to finish this up. If you miss the timed windows then just be sure to play a lot on Sunday as all of these boosted Pokémon will make a return.

What are the GO Fest: Jungle Collection Challenge Rewards

Here’s the rewards players will get for completing the GO Fest: Jungle Collection Challenge during Pokémon GO Fest 2021: 1,000 Stardust, an Incense, and 20 Ultra Balls.. All players who finish the task will also get another notch on their Elite Collector Badge, giving some level of bragging rights agaisnt anyone who couldn’t complete it.

And that’s our Pokémon GO Fest: Jungle Collection Challenge guide, including how to complete it and what are the rewards.