Pokémon GO Field Reseach – January 2021

All tasks and rewards

January 4th, 2021 by Kyle Hanson

There’s always new stuff to do in Pokémon GO. Whether it’s taking part in an event, or just making sure you finish up your daily tasks, your to-do list never really seems to get much shorter. And with a new month the list becomes even bigger thanks to the new round of field research tasks. You get these either randomly from your buddy or by spinning Poké Stops. Completing them gives you an immediate reward and a stamp for the 7-day research breakthrough, so it’s important stuff. Below we’ve listed out all the Pokémon GO field research tasks and rewards for January 2021.

Field Reseach Tasks and Rewards (January 2021)

Research Breathrough Reward: Chansey (shiny)

Field Research Task Reward Shiny Chance?
Catch 10 Pokémon Magikarp Yes
Catch 5 Pokémon with Weather Boost Swinub, Vulpix, Poliwag Yes
Catch a Dragon-type Pokémon Dratini Yes
Make 5 Nice Throws Voltorb Yes
Make 3 Great Throws Gastly, Lileep, Anorith Yes
Make 5 Great Throws in a row Onix Yes
Make 5 Great Curveball Throws in a row Spinda #1 (if redeemed in January) Yes
Make 3 Excellent Throws in a row Gible Yes
Use 5 Berries to help Catch Pokémon Makuhita Yes
Win a raid Litwick No
Win 5 Raids Aerodactyl Yes
Win a level 3 or higher raid Omanyte, Kabuto Yes
Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Grunts Scyther Yes
Hatch an Egg Marill Yes
Trade a Pokémon Seadra No
Evolve a Pokémon Exeggutor, Eevee Yes for Eevee
Power up a Pokémon 5 times Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle Yes
Send 3 Gifts to friends Jigglypuff Yes
Give your buddy 3 treats Meditite Yes
Earn 5 hearts with your buddy Lillipup Yes

So that’s all the Pokémon GO field research tasks and rewards for January 2021. With the research breakthrough shifting off of legendary rewards, many players aren’t as dedicated to finishing their tasks during the month. But there’s some good shiny chances in there so be sure to focus on any you still need, which you can verify using our Pokémon GO shiny list which has been recently updated.

