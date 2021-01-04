Pokémon GO Field Reseach – January 2021

There’s always new stuff to do in Pokémon GO. Whether it’s taking part in an event, or just making sure you finish up your daily tasks, your to-do list never really seems to get much shorter. And with a new month the list becomes even bigger thanks to the new round of field research tasks. You get these either randomly from your buddy or by spinning Poké Stops. Completing them gives you an immediate reward and a stamp for the 7-day research breakthrough, so it’s important stuff. Below we’ve listed out all the Pokémon GO field research tasks and rewards for January 2021.
Field Reseach Tasks and Rewards (January 2021)
Research Breathrough Reward: Chansey (shiny)
|Field Research Task
|Reward
|Shiny Chance?
|Catch 10 Pokémon
|Magikarp
|Yes
|Catch 5 Pokémon with Weather Boost
|Swinub, Vulpix, Poliwag
|Yes
|Catch a Dragon-type Pokémon
|Dratini
|Yes
|Make 5 Nice Throws
|Voltorb
|Yes
|Make 3 Great Throws
|Gastly, Lileep, Anorith
|Yes
|Make 5 Great Throws in a row
|Onix
|Yes
|Make 5 Great Curveball Throws in a row
|Spinda #1 (if redeemed in January)
|Yes
|Make 3 Excellent Throws in a row
|Gible
|Yes
|Use 5 Berries to help Catch Pokémon
|Makuhita
|Yes
|Win a raid
|Litwick
|No
|Win 5 Raids
|Aerodactyl
|Yes
|Win a level 3 or higher raid
|Omanyte, Kabuto
|Yes
|Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Grunts
|Scyther
|Yes
|Hatch an Egg
|Marill
|Yes
|Trade a Pokémon
|Seadra
|No
|Evolve a Pokémon
|Exeggutor, Eevee
|Yes for Eevee
|Power up a Pokémon 5 times
|Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle
|Yes
|Send 3 Gifts to friends
|Jigglypuff
|Yes
|Give your buddy 3 treats
|Meditite
|Yes
|Earn 5 hearts with your buddy
|Lillipup
|Yes
So that’s all the Pokémon GO field research tasks and rewards for January 2021. With the research breakthrough shifting off of legendary rewards, many players aren’t as dedicated to finishing their tasks during the month. But there’s some good shiny chances in there so be sure to focus on any you still need, which you can verify using our Pokémon GO shiny list which has been recently updated.