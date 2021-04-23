Pokémon GO Friendship Day Collection Challenge Guide – How to Catch them All

Get ready Pokémon GO players, the Friendship Day Collection Challenge has just begun and you only have a few hours to complete it. Thankfully, this isn’t the toughest objective that trainers have been tasked with over the last few months. So it may be easier to complete, but with so little time you’ll need all the help you can get. So here’s our Friendship Day Collection Challenge guide for Pokémon GO, showing you how to catch them all.

Friendship Day Collection Challenge Guide

All you need to do to complete the latest Collection Challenge is catch all the required Pokémon while the event is live, which we list below.

Which Pokémon do you Need to Catch for the Friendship Day Collection Challenge

Here are all of the Pokémon you have to catch to complete the Friendship Day Collection Challenge.

Bulbasaur

Tangela

Chikorita

Sunkern

Treecko

Cacnea

Turtwig

Snivy

Cottonee

Foongus

Chespin

These will all be spawning more frequently in the wild during the event, so they shouldn’t be as tough to find. We provide some tips and tricks down below though.

What are the Rewards for Completing the Spring into Spring Collection Challenge

The reward for completing the Friendship Day Collection Challenge is 175,000 XP, which was raised after part of the event was removed. Before completing the objective make sure to use a Lucky Egg if you still need more XP to reach level 50, since it will double it to 350,000 XP total. You’ll also receive another notch for your Elite Collector Badge, if you are a fan of bragging rights.

How to Catch them all – Friendship Day Collection Challenge

With such a short event every second counts. For the three hours of this event you should make sure to have an Incense active and a Lure Module nearby if possible (they last 3 hours if used after the event begins). This will massively increase your odds of catching them all since you will increase the amount of wild spawns. All of the Pokémon on the list will appear there, so focus on catching quickly.

Use a Pokémon GO Plus or other device, use the quick catch method (drag a finger across the berry button and hold, then throw, release, and tap to go back), and make sure to use Razz Berries when you need the species. This isn’t the complex Challenges of previous events, with Pokémon locked behind research or evolution. So just get out and get catching and play as much as possible while the event is active.

And that’s our Friendship Day Collection Challenge guide for Pokémon GO.