Pokémon GO Friendship Day Event Guide – Everything you Need to Know

It’s Friendship Day or soon will be in Pokémon GO, depending on where you’re located, and there’s a lot to do, but not a lot of time to do it. Despite the name implying you’ll have 24 hours to enjoy all of the bonuses and activities planned for this latest event, it actually only lasts a few hours. So, with so little time to waste let’s dive right in. Here’s our Pokémon GO Friendship Day event guide giving you everything you need to know.

Friendship Day Event Guide for Pokémon GO

Friendship Day will apparently be an annual event, with this billed as the “first” but clearly not the last. The event celebrates the Friend mechanic within the game as well as Grass-type Pokémon, such as Tangela and Chikorita. There’s a lot going on, especially with the active bonuses that will be available during and after the event for some. So, check out all the info below.

When is Friendship Day, How Long is it

Friendship Day begins on Saturday, April 24th at 11am in your local time zone. The majority of the event then lasts just three hours, ending at 2pm also for your local time zone. However, some aspects of the event will continue for a few hours, such as the increased chance to become lucky friends as listed below.

What are the Bonuses for Friendship Day

Here’s all of the bonuses that are active for the Friendship Day event in Pokémon GO.

Trade distance limit increased to 40km 3x Catch XP Incense and Lures activated after 11am on Saturday will last for 3 hours Increased wild spawns for certain Grass-type Pokémon (see below) A Collection Challenge will be live Rewards 175,000 XP (can use a Lucky Egg for 2x) Increased chance to receive a Lucky Pokémon from a trade Lasts until 5pm on Saturday



Which Pokémon are Spawning for Friendship Day

Here’s a list of the Pokémon that will be spawning more frequently in the wild during the Friendship Day event. Use an Incense or Lure to see more of them and try to get a shiny or complete the Collection Challenge.

Tangela (can be shiny)

Chikorita (can be shiny)

Sunkern (can be shiny)

Cottonee

Foongus

And that’s our Pokémon GO Friendship Day event guide. Hopefully we answered all of your questions and gave you all the info you need to get the most out of the event. We’ll have updates and separate guides for different parts of the celebration, so check back when it begins to be sure you got everything.