Pokemon GO: Hoothoot Spotlight Hour – Schedule, Shiny Chances & Everything You Need To Know

Gamers hoping to kick back and relax with some Pokemon GO have an extra surprise each week. Spotlight Hour is a reoccurring event, allowing players to get out into the world and add a fair number of Pokemon to their ever-growing Pokedex.

This week, it seems that Hoothoot has taken the center stage. Alongside some exciting bonuses, and maybe the chance of a Shiny Pokemon, let’s find out what players should be looking forward to during this exciting event! Make sure that you’ve increased your bag size before heading out on the hunt for this nocturnal Pokemon!

Hoothoot Spotlight Hour Schedule & Bonus in Pokemon GO

As the final Spotlight Hour for November, players will want to clear some time out of their schedule on November 29 from 6:00pm – 7:00pm Local Time to ensure that they can enjoy this event with their friends. Having plenty of Pokeballs before this event starts is one of the best ways to enjoy it to the fullest.

Gamers that also take part in this event will be treated to a bonus of x2 Evolution XP, giving players that have been waiting to evolve their favorite Pokemon an extra chance to level up their trainer level faster than ever before.

Can Hoothoot Be Shiny In Pokemon Go?

Players that are aiming to add this adorable owl to their team may be wondering if this Pokemon in particular happens to have a Shiny Variant available in-game. As there are still some monsters that have been included for some time that don’t have them, even some of the Spotlight Hour showcases, this is always a pressing question.

Thankfully for gamers hoping to catch them all, there is a Shiny Variant for Hoothoot and Noctowl in Pokemon GO! While they may not offer any competitive advantage in the game, the fact that players will be able to find this particular Pokemon with a new color of feathers is always exciting. Players that have not encountered a Shiny Pokemon before will want to keep their eyes peeled at the start of an encounter for a flash of stars, as well as an icon next to their name to signify this exciting variant.

Hoothoot Perfect IV Stats in Pokemon GO

While Hoothoot may not be the most powerful Pokemon in this game, players that have found one that has Perfect IV stats could utilize its evolution in more ways than one. Hoothoot doesn’t hit the hardest but can take a fair number of shots before succumbing to its injuries. Noctowl, on the other hand, can benefit much more from these enhanced statistics, so catching as many as possible is the name of the game for these events.

Max CP: 677

Max HP: 134

Attack: 67

Defense: 88

Stamina: 155

Making sure that players are ready for these new events is key to enjoying the Pokemon GO experience. No matter if players are casually enjoying or fanatics of the franchise, making sure that gamers have the best accessories around for these titles can ensure that every adventure is a memorable one.

Pokemon GO is available now on Mobile Devices.

- This article was updated on November 28th, 2022