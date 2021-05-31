Pokémon GO – How to Beat Giovanni (June 2021)

A new month means it’s probably time to take on the Team GO Rocket Boss Giovanni in Pokémon GO. He’s been cycling through the three Legendary birds for a while and has a bit of a makeup event to start off June 2021. Yes, Shadow Zapdos is back as your reward for defeating Giovanni at the start of this month, with a surprise coming up on the 17th, it seems. But to catch this Legendary electric reward, you need to beat him. To help you do that here’s how to find and beat Giovanni, the Team GO Rocket Boss in Pokémon GO for June 2021.

How to Find the Team GO Rocket Boss Giovanni

Before you can take on Giovanni and his team of powerful Pokémon you first need to find him. This requires the use of an active and equipped Super Rocket Radar. There have been a bunch of different ways to get one recently, and will likely be more in June 2021. However you get one, once you’re ready to take on the Team GO Rocket Boss just equip it and you will start seeing him or his minions appear at Poké Stops or in Rocket Balloons.

Using the radar itself will give you a few Stops to check out that might contain Giovanni, or one of his grunts instead. Check them out or just wait for a Balloon to float by to see if Giovanni is the active boss there. Once you find him, you can take on his powerful team and hopefully catch your Shadow Zapdos, or whatever replaces it on the 17th. So just explore the area, check for balloons, and use the radar and you’ll find the Team GO Rocket Boss Giovanni soon enough. Once you do, you have to beat him to get the rewards, so here’s how to do that.

How to Beat Giovanni in June 2021

Giovanni’s team hasn’t changed much over the last few months and June 2021 is no exception. Shadow Zapdos is the only real alteration, but expect more changes to come in the middle of the month. Here’s the best counters against Giovanni’s team. Be sure to use the same tips we give for beating Team GO Rocket Leaders here, including swapping Pokémon immediately once the battle begins, and using quick Charged Attacks to burn off his shields.

Giovanni Counters

Persion will kick things off for Giovanni in June 2021, just like previous months.

Persian Counters

Tyranitar with Smack Down and Crunch

Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere

Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Breloom with Counter and Dynamic Punch

In the second round you will fight either Kangaskhan, Nidoking, or Garchomp.

Kangaskhan Counters

Togekiss with Charm and Ancient Power

Dragonite with Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw

Gyarados with Dragon Breath and Crunch

Landorus (Therian) with Mud Shot and Earthquake

Lugia with Extrasensory and Sky Attack

Nidoking Counters

Empoleon with Waterfall and Hydro Cannon

Kyogre with Waterfall and Surf

Excadrill with Mud Shot and Drill Run

Jirachi with Confusion and Doom Desire

Gyarados with Waterfall and Aqua Tail

Garchomp Counters

Togekiss with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Alolan Ninetails with Powder Snow and Weather Ball (Ice)

Sylveon with Charm and Moonblast

Granbull with Charm and Play Rough

Giovanni will use Shadow Zapdos as his third Pokémon from June 1st until the 17th. We’ll update with new info when we have it at that time. Here’s the best Shadow Zapdo counters in Pokémon GO for June 2021.

Shadow Zapdos Counters

Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

Garchomp with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Zekrom with Dragon Breath and Wild Charge

Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

Excadrill with Mud Shot and Rock Slide

And that’s how to find and beat Giovanni in Pokémon GO for June 2021.