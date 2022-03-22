Pokemon GO: How to Catch Cottonee and Can It Be Shiny?

Pokemon GO‘s latest event called Lush Jungle is coming to a close. But, there is still time to reap the rewards. Especially with Lush Jungle Weekend Park Spotlight, now is as good of a time as any to hop into Lush Jungle and catch yourself a Cottonee. Plus, rumor has it that it can be shiny for the first time in Pokemon GO. Here is everything you need to know about how to catch Cottonee and if it can be shiny in Pokemon GO.

Lush Jungle Weekend Park Spotlight

As mentioned previously, Lush Jungle, the latest Alola-themed event in Pokemon GO, is featuring a Weekend Park Spotlight to close out. This event is similar but a bit different than a Spotlight Hour. There are still many opportunities to catch some debuting Pokemon like a Fomantis or a Tapu Lele before the end of Lush Jungle, so don’t miss out.

How to Catch Cottonee

The best chance to catch Cottonee in Pokemon GO is during the Lush Jungle Weekend Park Spotlight. The Spotlight event begins on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. local time and lasts until Sunday, March 27, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. local time. During this time, Cottonee will appear more frequently in parks. Since the Lush Jungle event focuses primarily on Grass-Type Pokemon, spotlighting Cottonee who is a Fairy- and Grass-Type Pokemon in its very own Lush Jungle Weekend Park Spotlight is the perfect close.

Can Cottonee Be Shiny?

Yes, for the first time in Pokemon GO, Cottonee can be shiny. This is always exciting news for shiny hunters, but even if you aren’t especially interested in catching every shiny Pokemon in existence, shiny Cottonee is a really cute Pokemon to add to your collection. Normally, Cottonee is a white fluff ball with green hues and green leaf ears, but the shiny version of Cottonee turns it to gold. The eyes that are normally gold on the standard Cottonee swap to green in the shiny version of Cottonee too.

While the Lush Jungle Weekend Park Spotlight won’t technically increase the rate at which shiny Cottonee’s appear, it will increase the spawn rate of all types of Cottonee’s in general. That said, this is still the best chance at catching a shiny Cottonee before it becomes extremely difficult. So, get out there and catch yourself a shiny Cottonee! If you’re looking for more helpful tips and tricks, be sure to check out our Pokemon GO guides. Good luck Trainers!

Pokemon Go is available now on mobile devices.

- This article was updated on March 22nd, 2022