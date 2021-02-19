Pokémon GO – How To Catch Lapras (Kanto Event)

The Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto event and the Kanto Celebration that follows will have tons of rare characters players will want to catch. Few will be as important or sought after as Lapras. The Water and Ice type character is powerful and useful while also having a cool and rare shiny variant. Also, it’s part of the Research Collection Challenge, so you need to catch one to complete that. To help, here’s how to catch Lapras during the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto and Kanto Celebration events, and tips for how to get Shiny Lapras.

How to Catch Lapras

After some last minute adjustments it seems that Lapras will be spawning in the wild during the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto event, though they will be rare. So for a guaranteed catch you should rely on the method proposed by the Research Collection Challenge. Specifically the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto Special Research, which we break down here. Lapras isn’t a reward until you complete Stage 6 of the quest, so try to work on it during the event to be sure you complete it before the Collection Challenge expires, if you care about that.

How to Get Shiny Lapras

Shiny Lapras might be your reward, but the odds are still against you. So instead you simply need to encounter as many Lapras as you can while the shiny odds are boosted (if you have a ticket). Use Incense to increase your spawns, especially during the Kanto Celebration that takes place starting Sunday. Check any Lapras that appear and you may get lucky, but there aren’t too many other ways to increase your chances unfortunately.

So that’s how to catch Lapras during the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto and Kanto Celebration events, and tips for how to get Shiny Lapras. The odds may not be in your favor, but good luck out there.