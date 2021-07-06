Pokémon GO – How to Catch Shiny Flying Pikachu During the Fifth Anniversary Event

One of the big bonuses for the Fifth Anniversary celebration event in Pokémon GO was the release of a new Flying Pikachu. This special Pikachu floats around with balloons, one of which is shaped like a five. Of course, given the “gotta catch em all” mentality of the franchise, players are scrambling to catch them. More importantly though, they want them in the ultra rare shiny form. But that leads to the ultimate questions. Can Flying Pikachu be shiny during the Fifth Anniversary event? If so, you’ll of course want to know how to catch Shiny Flying Pikachu in Pokémon GO.

Can Flying Pikachu be Shiny?

Let’s get the easy part out of the way first. Flying Pikachu can be shiny during the Fifth Anniversary celebration event in Pokémon GO. While it wasn’t an official part of the announced event, players around the world have already shared their catches, which have included Shiny Flying Pikachu for many of them. However, it has been quite the rare find for many, so you are reliant on a lot of luck to catch one. But we have some tips and tricks to help out as much as possible.

How to Catch Shiny Flying Pikachu

There are two main ways to catch Shiny Flying Pikachu during the Fifth Anniversary event in Pokémon GO. Of course, you won’t know it’s shiny until you encounter it, and the chances are very low (think one out of a few hundred). They will be appearing in the wild for all players to catch, so exploring the world, keeping Incense active, and checking every Flying Pikachu to see if it is shiny is what you should be doing for the next few days.

Next are raids, where the odds are increased to around one in twenty. Flying Pikachu will appear in one-star raids at nearby gyms, so hit them whenever you have a Raid Pass to spare. This is the best chance to catch Shiny Flying Pikachu, given the better odds and ease of the battle. However, if both of these fail you have one last chance at him.

The Fifth Anniversary Collection Challenge will reward a Flying Pikachu upon completion, which can result in a shiny. So try to finish it up while it is available in case this is where you get lucky and wind up with one of the very rare creatures.

So that’s all of the tips and tricks for how to catch Shiny Flying Pikachu in Pokémon GO.