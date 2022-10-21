Pokemon GO: How to Catch Spiritomb & Can it be Shiny?

Paywalls aren’t something players frequently encounter in Pokemon GO, but occasionally trainers have the option to purchase to aid their adventure. Usually, this revolves around buying Pokeballs or extra storage to make life slightly more manageable, and there’s never been an instance where players are required to purchase a Pokemon. But if you are looking to catch a Spiritomb during this Halloween season, you may face a cost. Spiritomb is one of the rarest Pokemon to encounter in the game, and this may be the only option players have to catch one. Read on to find out how you can get ahold of Spiritomb.

Where to Find Spiritomb in Pokemon GO

Spiritomb can only be encountered by trainers who have purchased the Halloween Timed Research ticket. It doesn’t spawn in the wild during the event and is not a raid boss or potential hatch from eggs. So the only way you’ll be able to add one to your collection is by paying for it. Additionally, Spiritomb will not spawn straight away, and you will have to work to complete every single piece of Timed Research before you are rewarded with the encounter.

Players who purchase the timed research ticket for the Halloween event will have until November 1 to complete all the necessary tasks and receive their encounter with Spiritomb. However, he isn’t a simple Pokemon to catch, either. Therefore, every trainer lucky enough to unlock the encounter should be well-prepared with a bag full of berries and PokeBalls to ensure a successful catch.

Can it be shiny?

Due to the low spawn rate of Spiritomb already, the odds of encountering a shiny version are next to none. However, there is a shiny Spiritomb within the game for players to potentially face. Rather than having a purple ‘body,’ the shiny version will be a light blue shade, and the green orbs from within the body will be replaced with purple ones alongside the facial features. Because of the drastic change in coloring, the shiny equivalent of Spiritomb is incredibly easy to recognize, so you will know if you see it.

