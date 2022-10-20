Pokemon GO: All Halloween 2022 Timed Research Tasks and Rewards

If you’ve finished off all of the Field Research Tasks during the Pokemon GO Halloween Event and are itching for more things to do, you’ve got a couple of different options available to you. Being able to jump into some exclusive Timed Research Tasks may be exactly what you’re looking for, with plenty of tasks and rewards to keep you busy.

With two different tiers available, you’ll be able to work toward some exciting rewards to get yourself even more in the spirit of the holiday. Find out what you have to look forward to with the two paid experiences available, and what they have to offer you here!

All Timed Research Available During Halloween Event In Pokemon GO

With a $1 Tier and a $5 Tier available to purchase, you’ll want to make sure that you’re ready to jump into the adventure before plunking down the cash to get into these tasks. Let’s find out what we have to look forward to, and what you’ll earn as you continue to work towards victory in these exciting events!

$1 Tier Timed Research

You’ll have two different sets of tasks to unlock a fair number of Yamask to add to your growing collection. However, if you’re a Shiny Hunter, this is one of the best ways to get your hands on an excellent pair of Shiny monsters quickly and effectively.

Tier 1 Tasks

$1 Timed Research Task Rewards For Completion Catch 1 Ghost-type Pokemon Encounter with Yamask Catch 5 Ghost-type Pokemon Encounter with Yamask Catch 10 Ghost-type Pokemon Encounter with Yamask Catch 15 Ghost-type Pokemon Encounter with Yamask Catch 20 Ghost-type Pokemon Encounter with Yamask Catch 25 Ghost-type Pokemon Encounter with Yamask Catch 30 Ghost-type Pokemon Encounter with Yamask

Tier 2 Tasks

$1 Timed Research Task Rewards For Completion Catch 1 Ghost-type Pokemon Encounter with Galarian Yamask Catch 5 Ghost-type Pokemon Encounter with Galarian Yamask Catch 10 Ghost-type Pokemon Encounter with Galarian Yamask Catch 15 Ghost-type Pokemon Encounter with Galarian Yamask Catch 20 Ghost-type Pokemon Encounter with Galarian Yamask Catch 25 Ghost-type Pokemon Encounter with Galarian Yamask Catch 30 Ghost-type Pokemon Encounter with Galarian Yamask

$5 Timed Research

If you’re looking to increase your Candy bonuses, earn an exclusive Avatar Item, and more rewards, you’ll want to jump right into the $5 Tier. You’ll have a bit more variety in your tasks, so make sure that you’re ready to smash through 4 Tiers of tasks!

Tier 1 Tasks

$5 Timed Research Task Rewards For Completion Walk 2 km Encounter with Spinarak Catch 10 Pokemon Encounter with Joltik Catch 7 Ghost-type Pokemon Encounter with Dewpider Completion Rewards Encounter with Ariados, x1 Incense

Tier 2 Tasks

$5 Timed Research Task Rewards For Completion Walk 2 km Encounter with Zubat Transfer 10 Pokemon Encounter with Woobat Catch 10 Ghost-type Pokemon Encounter with Gligar Completion Rewards Encounter with Golbat, x1 Incubator

Tier 3 Tasks

$5 Timed Research Task Rewards For Completion Walk 2 km Encounter with Purrlion Send 7 Gifts to friends Encounter with Litten Catch 10 Ghost-type Pokemon Encounter with Sneasel Completion Rewards Encounter with Umbreon, x1 Incubator

Tier 4 Tasks

$5 Timed Research Task Rewards For Completion Hatch an Egg Encounter with Yamask Make 9 Curveball Throws Encounter with Duskull Catch 13 Ghost-type Pokemon Encounter with Galarian Yamask Completion Rewards Encounter with Spiritomb, Lantern Pose (Avatar Item)

Now that you’re prepared to take on all of the tasks under the sun, make sure that you’re checking out our Pokemon GO Guide Section. You’ll be able to find out everything to know about the Dia de Muertos Event, find out when the second part of the Halloween Event goes live, and all of the information about Shuppet Spotlight Hour!

Pokemon GO is available now on Mobile Devices.