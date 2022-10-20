Pokemon GO Shuppet Spotlight Hour: Shiny Chances, Perfect IVs & More

Each week, Pokemon GO players get a chance to get their hands on plenty of exciting monsters when they have their chance to shine. You’ll be able to get your hands on Shuppet starting shortly, and you’ll want to make sure that you’re fully prepared to get your hands dirty during this particular hour.

But, what should you be looking forward to during this Spotlight Hour event? Let’s find out if there are any Shiny Chances for Shuppet, as well as the Perfect IVs that are available for this particular Pokemon. Here’s everything you need to know about this upcoming Spotlight Hour event!

Shuppet Spotlight Hour Event Schedule & Bonus

If you’re looking to get your hands on plenty of Shuppet, you’ll want to make sure that you’ve got plenty of Pokeballs before this event starts. You’ll find an enhanced number of Shuppet on October 25 from 6:00pm until 7:00pm.

You’ll also get an x2 Evolution XP bonus during this event, which applies to all Pokemon you evolve. If you have a favorite that you’ve been waiting to evolve until the right moment, there hasn’t been a better chance to make this happen!

Can Shuppet Be Shiny In Pokemon GO?

If you’re looking to add another Shiny Pokemon to your team, you’ll be happy to know that you’ll have a better chance than ever to get your hands on a Shiny Shuppet. With Mega Banette finally making its debut in the game, you’ll have a chance to work towards getting the perfect evolution for your favorite Ghost-type Pokemon.

If you’ve never encountered a Shiny before, there are no combat benefits from having one. They’re just a new coloration of your favorite monsters, giving you a chance to view them in a new light. If you find a pale teal Shuppet in the wild, alongside a flash of stars at the beginning of your encounter and an icon next to their name, you’re ready to collect your new Shiny monster!

Shuppet Perfect IVs

If you’re looking to evolve your Shuppet into an absolute monster, you’ll want to keep your eyes out for one with Perfect IVs. With the enhanced number of this monster that will be out in the wild. you’ll have a chance to get your hands on one with full bars, giving you a very competent Pokemon across all statistical levels.

Max CP: 1,018

Max HP: 112

Attack: 138

Defense: 65

Stamina: 127

Pokemon GO is available now on Mobile Devices.