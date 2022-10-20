All Mysterious Masks Special Research Tasks and Rewards in Pokemon GO

Now that the Pokemon GO special Halloween Event is live, we finally have our first look at the Special Research Tasks that are available for you to tackle! You’ll need to help Professor Willow with the Mysterious Masks quest to earn some excellent rewards.

But, if you haven’t gotten to go into Pokemon GO just yet, you may be wondering what you’ll need to be doing to make this happen. Let’s dive right in and find out what tasks wait for you, and what rewards you will receive once you complete them all!

Pokemon GO Mysterious Masks Special Research – Tasks & Rewards

With the enhanced number of Yamask that have infiltrated the game, you’ll need to help Professor Willow find out what has brought them all here. You’ll have a total of 4 Tiers to work through, all with plenty of great rewards. Let’s find out what all of those may be!

Special Research Tier 1

Research Tasks Rewards Catch 40 Ghost-type Pokemon x1313 Stardust Make 9 Curveball Throws Encounter with Yamask Make 49 Nice Throws x9 Ultra Balls Completion Rewards Encounter with Galarian Yamask, 4900 XP, x490 Stardust

Special Research Tier 2

Research Tasks Rewards Catch 40 Ghost-type Pokemon x1313 Stardust Earn 9 hearts with your buddy Encounter with Yamask Send 13 Gifts to friends x40 Great Balls Completion Rewards Encounter with Galarian Yamask, 4900 XP, x490 Stardust

Special Research Tier 3

Research Tasks Rewards Catch 40 Ghost-type Pokemon x1313 Stardust Catch 9 different species of Ghost-type Pokemon Encounter with Yamask Use 49 Berries to help catch Pokemon x49 Poke Balls Completion Rewards Encounter with Galarian Yamask, 4900 XP, x490 Stardust

Special Research Tier 4

Research Tasks Rewards Claim Reward! 49 XP Claim Reward! 490 XP Claim Reward! 4900 XP Completion Rewards Encounter with Galarian Yamask, 49 Yamask Candies, x490 Stardust

You’ll have from October 20 at 10:00am until November 1 at 10:00am Local Time to complete all of these tasks, but with the overabundance of Ghost-type Pokemon roaming about between now and the Halloween Part II Event, you’ll be able to get your hands on more than enough different monsters to complete this with ease.

Now that you’re ready to jump into the fun, make sure that you’re checking into our Pokemon GO Guide Section. You’ll be able to find out everything you need to know about the Dia de Muertes Event, how to evolve Pumpkaboo, and if you can finally get Shiny Drapion in the game!

Pokemon GO is available now on Mobile Devices.