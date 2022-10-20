Pokemon GO Halloween Event Part 2: Spawns, Spooky Festival Costumes & More

Now that the first part of the Halloween Event has gone live in Pokemon GO, you’ll want to start preparing for the second half of the fun. Not only are you looking at more exciting Halloween activities, but you’ll also have a chance to get your hands on some exclusive new Pokemon during this conclusion!

But, if you’re wondering when you’ll be able to start participating, you’ve come to the right place! Let’s dive right into the details, and find out what you’ll need to accomplish to make this happen. Here are all of the details that you’ll need to get your adventures in order before partaking in the Halloween Part II activities!

Pokemon GO Halloween Part II Schedule & Bonuses

Now that you’re ready for adventure, make sure that you’ve cleared some time out of your busy schedule between October 27 at 10:00am and November 1 at 10:00am Local Time. You’ll find that plenty of monsters out and about, and with the chance to get your hands on some old favorites with a new Costume, you’ll want to make sure that you’re ready for this event.

You’ll also have a few exciting bonuses available to you during this event that will make the capturing process more accessible than ever. With all of these events, you’ll find that you’ll be able to get some excellent bonuses, including:

x2 Candy for catching Pokemon

x2 Candy for hatching Pokemon

x2 Candy for transferring Pokemon

Increased odds for Level 31+ Trainers to earn Candy XL when walking with your buddy Pokemon

Costumed Debuts for Existing Pokemon

You’ll be able to get your hands on a few new favorite Costumed Pokemon. Much like the Fashion Week event that took place a while back, you’ll be able to find some of your favorite monsters out in the wild with a whole new look. There is even a chance for you to get your hands on some Shiny Pokemon wearing these costumes. You’ll need to keep your eyes peeled for these monsters out on your adventures.

Spooky Festival Vulpix

Spooky Festival Ninetales

Spooky Festival Gengar

Spooky Festival Pumpkaboo

Spooky Festival Gourgeist

Halloween Decor Around Your Town

As you explore your local town or anywhere that you visit, you’ll notice that things around you may not be as they appear. During this special event, PokeStops and Gyms will feature all sorts of Halloween decorations so you can work with your friends while trying not to jump at all of the haunting imagery shown!

You’ll also hear a specially remixed version of the Lavender Town theme that will help push the frights up to 11, no matter where you are! As one of the most memorable Pokemon tunes, being able to hear that while you explore is bound to tingle your spine.

Enhanced Spawn Rates For Pokemon

You’ll find plenty of monsters out in the wild, with these enhanced spawn rates. No matter where you’re searching, you’re bound to find a plethora of new and exciting monsters waiting for you to bring them home. Make sure that you’ve cleared some extra Storage Space, and make sure you’ve got plenty of Pokeballs prepared before jumping in and finding these Pokemon!

Halloween Pikachu

Spooky Festival Vulpix

Zubat

Haunter

Spinarak

Murkrow

Misdreavus

Sableye

Shuppet

Dusclops

Halloween Piplup

Yamask

Phantump

Spooky Festival Pumpkaboo

Hatchable Pokemon in Pokemon GO

When you’re out and about, don’t forget to throw an egg in your Incubator for a chance to get your hands on a new Pokemon. With Noibat getting their Shiny Variant added during the first part of this Halloween extravaganza, you have more chances than ever to get your hands on one of these flying Pokemon!

Hatchable Pokemon In 7 km Eggs

Yamask

Galarian Yamask

Golett

Phantump

Noibat

Raids During Halloween Event II in Pokemon GO

Now that you’ve caught many different monsters, make sure that you’re taking a chance to battle these scary monsters in your local Gyms. If you’ve got plenty of Raid Passes burning a hole in your pocket, this is the perfect chance to use them. Here’s who you can look forward to fighting during this second event!

1-Star Raids

Sableye

Purrloin

Yamask

Galarian Yamask

Phantump

3-Star Raids

Spooky Festival Gengar

Umbreon

Halloween Drifblim

Drapion

5-Star Raids

Giratina (Origin Form)

Mega Raids

Mega Banette Find out how to take them down with our handy Raid Guide!



New Shiny Pokemon Debut

As you’re roaming around the world, keep your eyes peeled for plenty of Pumpkaboo. Making their Shiny Debut in Pokemon GO, you’ll have a better chance than ever to get your hands on this adorable purple Pumpkin in the game, so make sure that you’re starting as many encounters as you can with them!

Now that you’re ready, stop by our Pokemon GO Guide Section to get yourself a few tricks and treats. You’ll find information about the upcoming Dia de Muertes event, everything to know about how to evolve Pumpkaboo, and information about the newly released Elite Raids!

Pokemon GO is available now on Mobile Devices.