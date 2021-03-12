Every new Pokémon GO event comes with its own set of unique challenges, but the Searching for Legends event has a few that are truly difficult. Even with the increased wild spawns of certain characters, the Timed Research and other quests can put the toughest trainer to the test. But there are a few ways to skew things to your advantage. To help with two of the more difficult tasks in the Searching for Legends Timed Research quest, here’s how to catch Steel-type Pokémon in Pokémon GO.

How to Catch Steel-type Pokémon – Searching for Legends

Whether you want to catch more Steel-type Pokémon for your collection or as part of the Searching for Legends Timed Research, there’s a couple of ways to do it during the event. You’ll find a few out in the wild, such as Magnemite, Aron, and Lairon. Be on the lookout for them any time you’re playing Pokémon GO and are up to either Stage 5 or 7 of the Searching for Legends Timed Research.

However, sometimes the wild spawns won’t be enough, especially when you need to collectively catch 45 Steel-type Pokémon. Thankfully there’s an even better chance of Steel Pokémon spawning when you have Incense active. Alolan Diglett, Skarmory, and Beldum, along with those listed above will all appear more frequently when you use an Incense. This gives you a lot of chances to catch Steel-type Pokémon during the Searching for Legends event even without going into other mechanics of the game.

But once you do the opportunities become almost endless. Raids also feature a lot of Steel Pokémon, such as Alolan Diglett, Klink, Magneton, Skarmory, and Metang. Battle and defeat these characters to catch another of your goals. But the real prize should be saved for that final stage that tasks you with catching 45 Steel-type Pokémon.

The Mystery Box will be your best friend if you’re wondering how to catch more Steel-type Pokémon for the Searching for Legends event. It will give you a quick and easy way of catching over a dozen Meltan, which are all Steel-type. I’d recommend saving it for the final task where you have to catch 45 Pokémon, unless you’re running very short on time. It also counts for the Use an Incense task so that’s two birds with one stone. Just keep in mind, as the above linked guide explains, that you can only use it once every three days.

And that’s our tips and tricks for how to catch Steel-type Pokémon in Pokémon GO during the Searching for Legends event.