A brand new Pokémon GO event has brought one of the oddest and most beloved (and/or hated) characters to the mobile phenomenon. Galarian Mr. Mime makes his way from Pokémon Sword and Shield to GO this weekend as part of a ticketed event. But getting him is just the first step toward completing your Pokédex. Now you need to evolve him into his final form. Here’s how to evolve Galarian Mr. Mime into Mr. Rime in Pokémon GO.

How to Evolve Galarian Mr. Mime into Mr. Rime

A lot of new Pokémon that get added to Pokémon GO come with some big stipulation on how to evolve them. We saw this recently with Galarian Farfetch’d who required players to set him as their buddy and make 10 excellent throws before they could add thge great Sirfetch’d to their collection. Galarian Mr. Mime isn’t so tough though, sticking to the usual methods of evolution.

I specifically mean candy. If you want to know how to evolve Galarian Mr. Mime into Mr. Rime then all you need is 50 Mr. Mime candy, which thankfully is not separated out from the standard version of the character. So you can quickly and easily evolve Galarian Mr. Mime into Mr. Rime by putting it to use as soon as you catch him after completing the ‘Tap… tap… Tappity-Tap….’ Special Research.

To do this just open up your Pokémon collection and scroll to Galarian Mr. Mime. If you have enough candy you should see the Evolve button lit up. Tap it and watch tha animation and you’ll be set with your very own Mr. Rime. And that’s how to evolve Galarian Mr. Mime into Mr. Rime in Pokémon GO. Will he be useful in any raids or PvP battles? Probably not, but at least you can horrify your friends and fellow players by using him as your buddy or putting him in gyms.