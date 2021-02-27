Pokémon GO – How to Find and Beat Giovanni (March 2021)

Giovanni is back in Pokémon GO. After a brief respite, if you completed the previous Special Research quest, the boss of Team GO Rocket has returned with a new Shadow Legendary to do battle with. But if you beat him you get to catch one of your very own. But this is one of the toughest fights in all of Pokémon GO, and you need to complete a few steps before you even have the chance. To help, here’s how to find and beat Giovanni in Pokémon GO for March 2021, and February 28th if you’re quick.

How to Find Giovanni, the Team GO Rocket Boss

Before you can begin to even try to beat Giovanni you have to first find the Team GO Rocket Boss. To do this you have to have completed the XXX Special Research quest, so see how to do that in that linked guide. Once you’re on the Giovanni related steps you will have earned a Super Rocket Radar, which is the key to finding Giovanni. Simply equip the device and you’ll begin seeing the Team GO Rocket Boss appear at nearby Poké Stops. Or so it will seem. There are many copies but only one true Giovanni, so you might have to visit a few or use the Super Rocket Radar to track them down. Once you locate them you can enter battle with Giovanni, but he has a tough team so you’ll need some great counters.

How to Beat Giovanni – The Best Counters

Giovanni’s team changes each new time he appears. Specifically he brings with him a new Shadow Legendary Pokémon that you have to beat in order to catch for yourself. This time that Pokémon is Shadow Articuno. Defeating it will be a challenge, but before we break down the best Giovanni counters we want to give some tips for the battle.

Giovanni works the same way Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra do. He will use his shields at the first two charged attacks used against him. So focusing on fast Charged attacks will get rid of them quickly. And keep in mind that the usual tips apply as well. Using a Charged attack, swapping Pokémon, or being hit with a Charged attack will give you an opening of about two fast attacks for free. Use these to build up energy and deal big damage during the fight. And now it’s time to see what the best counters against Giovanni are in Pokémon GO for March 2021.

Giovanni Counters

As usual, Giovanni will be kicking things off with his trusty Persian. This Normal Type Pokémon can be tough to beat if you don’t use the right counters, which should be your strongest Fighting type characters.

Persian Counters

Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere

Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Breloom with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Blaziken with Counter and Focus Blast

For the second round you have a few Pokémon that can appear, making the choice tougher. You will either face off against Kangaskhan, Nidoking, or Garchomp. Here’s the counters against them all to help you form your team.

Kangaskhan Counters

Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere

Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Breloom with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Hariyama with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Nidoking Counters

Mewtwo with Confusion and Psystrike

Kyogre with Waterfall and Surf

Latios with Zen Headbutt and Psychic

Mamoswine with Mud-Slap and Avalanche

Espeon with Confusion and Psychic

Garchomp Counters

Ampharos with Volt Switch and Focus Blast

Drapion with Infestation and Aqua Tail

Alolan Muk with Bite and Dark Pulse

Gigalith with Smack Down and Superpower

Snorlax with Zen Headbutt and Hyper Beam

For his final Pokémon in March 2021 Giovanni will be using Shadow Articuno, which is the ultimate prize for you if you win the fight. This will change in April 2021, so check for an update then. Until then, here’s the best Articuno counters in Pokémon GO.

Shadow Articuno Counters

Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

Terrakion with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge

Gigalith with Smack Down and Rock Slide

And that’s how to find and beat Giovanni in Pokémon GO for March 2021. Check back as his team changes next month.