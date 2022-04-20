Pokemon GO How to Get Mossy Lure Module

Lures in Pokemon GO are used to attract certain types of Pokemon for you and other trainers around you. During Sustainability Week, the Mossy Lure module is going to be in-play as part of the event box, and it’ll help you catch specific types of Pokemon. In this guide we’re going to explain how to get the Mossy Lure Module in Pokemon GO and what you can use it for.

How to Get the Mossy Lure Module in Pokemon Go

Unfortunately, lures are one of those things that fall into items that require coins for Pokemon GO. You can purchase the Mossy Lure Module from the in-game shop for coins each time you want one. While there are numerous methods to get plenty of Pokecoins for players who don’t play the game very often you can also purchase these coins directly. However, during Sustainability Week 2022 there will be a free bundle at the in-game shop where you can get a free Mossy Lure in the Event Box.

Once you’ve got the Mossy Lure Module you can then use it in-game by placing at a Pokestop. Doing so will allow you to lure in Grass Type Pokemon, Bug Type Pokemon, and Poison Type Pokemon to you.

Using the Mossy Lure during this event might be able to lure in a Shiny Cherubi if you’re lucky and a lot of players will be searching for this new addition to the game. Though you might also just be looking for normal Cherubi as the evolution to Cherrim in a specific form requires a bit of luck.

The one bad part about the Mossy Lure Module is that it’s only going to last you thirty minutes. So if you’re looking for a specific type of Pokemon or trying to complete a challenge you might need to get somewhat lucky as well.

Sustainability Week will run from April 20th 2022 through April 25th, 2022 8:00 PM local time. The Pokemon Go event features a new Pokemon in Oranguru, Shiny Cherubi, and more.