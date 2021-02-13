Pokémon GO – How to Get Munna and Musharna (Valentine’s Day Event)

There’s a lot to love about the Pokémon GO Valentine’s Day event, but one of the best is the introduction of two new Pokémon to the game. Munna and Musharna have finally arrived, but the dream eating Pokémon won’t be easy to catch. There’s a couple of ways to get yours though, so by the end of the event you should have one and enough Candy to evolve it into Musharna. To help, here’s how to get Munna and how to evolve Munna into Musharna in Pokémon GO during the Valentine’s Day event.

How to Get Munna

Munna should actually be one of the easier Pokémon to catch during the Valentine’s Day event. This is due to it being available in three different ways. First off, and the way most players will likely encounter one is via boosted spawns in the wild. Munna has never appeared before so we’re not sure how rare they will be but you should find one in the wild if you’re looking enough and have an Incense active when you play.

Beyond this there’s two more way to get Munna in Pokémon GO during the Valentine’s Day event. That’s through one star raids which will appear at gyms near you. Look for them or find friends who have one to defeat and catch Munna with some extra bonuses like Rare Candy or TMs.

Finally you can hatch Munna from 5km eggs that you receive from Poké Stops during the Valentine’s Day event, which you can read more about here. This gets you extra Candy and a high IV Munna that you can evolve into Musharna when you’re ready.

How to Evolve Munna into Musharna

Whenever you have enough Candy, which should be 50 but we’ll update if that changes, you can get ready to evolve Munna into Musharna. You’ll need one more thing though: a Unova Stone. Once you have all of these pieces together just select the Munna you want to evolve and tap the button to finish the task. The result will be a new Musharna and an addition to your Pokédex.

So that’s how to catch Munna and how to evolve Munna into Musharna in Pokémon GO during the Valentine’s Day event.