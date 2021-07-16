Let’s face it, while you may prefer rock and roll, there’s only one real choice to pick for Pokémon GO Fest 2021 and that is Pikachu Pop Star. Players who bought the GO Fest 2021 ticket and completed the Special Research story could end up with two of these cute little furballs. But what if you chose poorly? What if you went with Pikachu Rock Star and regret your decision? Or you got what you wanted and just want to complete the set. Here’s how to get Pikachu Pop Star in Pokémon GO.

How to Get Pikachu Pop Star in Pokémon GO

Of course, if all you want is a Pikachu Pop Star then the fastest and easiest way to get one in Pokémon GO is simply to choose it when completing the GO Fest 2021 Special Research story. But since you’re reading this guide I’m assuming you either missed that or already chose Pikachu Rock Star and are wanting to complete the set. Thankfully there is a way, but it’ll take some work.

After completing the Pokémon GO Fest 2021 Special Research you should make sure to take a snapshot of a Pokémon. This will reward you with a photobomb encounter with the cosplay Pikachu that you chose during the quest. Catch it and you’ll now have two of the rare creatures. Your goal now is to seek out your counterpart; meaning a player who made the opposite choice as you.

Anyone who picked Pikachu Pop Star during GO Fest 2021 will end up with two if they followed the steps above. So if you have two of Pikachu Rock Star then you now have what they need to complete their own set of these two rare Pokémon. Find them however you can, either checking local Discord groups or just asking your friends. Then you just need to trade with them so that each of you end up with the Pikachu you desire.

And that’s how to get Pikachu Pop Star in Pokémon GO.