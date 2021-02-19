Pokémon GO – How to Get Shiny Ditto (Kanto Tour Event)

Shiny hunting has become a major part of the Pokémon GO gameplay experience. Ever since the first shiny Pokémon was added to the game players have wondered how the most sought after shiny would work and when it would be introduced. I’m speaking, of course, about shiny Ditto. This amorphous character can become any other species in the game, so its shiny has waited until the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto event to even be introduced. Now that it has, here’s how to get shiny Ditto in Pokémon GO, and how they work.

How to Get Shiny Ditto

Shiny Ditto serves as the main reward for finishing the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto Special Research quest. We break down all the tasks and rewards here so check that out if you need help with the individual steps. In short, all you need to do to get shiny Ditto in Pokémon GO is to complete that quest, which does require you to have purchased a Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto event ticket, either Red or Green, and activated the game during the event which takes place Saturday, February 20th, 2021 from 9am to 9pm.

Once you’ve done that you’ll have the quest until you complete it. The final reward is a shiny Ditto, giving you the fan favorite character. Of course, you may also be able to catch one in the wild, but the odds will be extremely slim. There’s no way to track or seek out Ditto. You simply have to capture common Pokémon and hope that they turn out to be a Ditto. If so, there’s a very small chance it will be shiny, but this could take hundreds of encounters. So stick to the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto Special Research to get one for sure. Once you do, you might wonder how shiny Ditto works.

How Shiny Ditto Works

Unfortunately catching shiny Ditto doesn’t mean you have access to every shiny Pokémon in the game. While Ditto transforms into the Pokémon species they are facing off against, that also means they adopt the shiny status of the foe. So while you may use a shiny Ditto in a raid or gym battle it will transform into a non-shiny if that’s the enemy it’s fighting against when deployed.

So that’s how to get shiny Ditto in Pokémon GO, and how they work.