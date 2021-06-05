Pokémon GO – How To Get Shiny Gible On Community Day

It does not even feel like it has been that long since the last Pokémon GO Community Day with Swablu as it came in the middle of the month in May, but it’s already time for yet another here on the first weekend of June. The focus this time has shifted to the fan favorite Gible that people have always been trying to get more of in the game to eventually get its final evolution Garchomp. This means people will really be wanting to catch plenty of Gible on Community Day, but even more so the shiny version that will be available as well.

How To Get Shiny Gible On Community Day

While Swablu itself was a Normal/Flying type, its evolution Altaria was part Dragon type, which carries over to this month’s Pokémon as well with the always highly sought after Gible. This Dragon/Ground type Pokémon was introduced in the fourth generation of games and has been around in Pokémon GO for awhile now, though either as a rare spawn or in raids typically.

As is standard with most Community Days, Gible will be spawning between 11:00 am and 5:00 pm local time on Sunday, June 6. Sometimes you will come across another Pokémon during this period, but it should typically just be Gible for the most part here. As a result, there will certainly be no shortage of Gible to be found during the event.

This is the first key to getting a shiny Gible on Community Day, as you just want to catch as many as you can. Whether you are catching them in the game itself or using a Poké Ball Plus to catch them, you should come across shinies eventually by just catching more.

If you want to up your odds, there are a few ways to do that as well. Those are going to be through some other means, including the Special Research ‘Just A Nibble’ Ticket that you have to pay $0.99 to purchase. This will give you special research that will research you with Gible encounters that have increased shiny chances. It’s no guarantee that you will get a shiny from these, but it does have the increased odds.

Similarly, there are also Field Research that you can acquire from PokéStops during the event that will reward you with Gible encounters. Like with the special research, these Field Research will have increased Shiny chances too, so always try to grab them during the event.

As you can see, there are a few different ways to get shiny Gible during the Community Day event. While the Special Research and Field Research have increased odds, your best bet is to just catch as many Gible as you can and you’ll eventually come across at least one, if not multiple shinies during your Community Day experience. Good luck catching as many shiny Gible as possible in Pokémon Go’s Gible Community Day and picking your best one to turn into a shiny Garchomp!