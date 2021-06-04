Pokémon GO – Is the ‘Just a Nibble’ Ticket Worth it

The time is finally here for Pokémon GO players. Gible Community Day is just around the corner and with it comes a new Special Research quest titled Just a Nibble. But if you want to take a bite out of this new quest you’ll have to open the wallet just a little bit and buy the ticket. Deciding whether or not to buy has become a monthly ritual for players, and things certainly got shaken up last month. Of course, Gible Community Day is a highly anticipated event, so let’s break down the big question for you. Is the Just a Nibble ticket worth it in Pokémon GO?

Gible Community Day – Is the Just a Nibble Ticket Worth it

After multiple months of diminishing returns on Community Day tickets, May saw a return to offering enough premium rewards to make most players feel it was worth buying. At just $1 or your local euqivalent, the Just a Nibble Gible Community Day ticket won’t break the bank. Still though, with the rewards we saw in February, March, and April, many might have considered skipping. But if the trend continues and we see similar rewards to last month then the Just a Nibble ticket will certainly be worth it.

Here’s what those rewards were: 10 Pinap Berries, 3 Silver Pinap Berries, 15 Poké Balls, 15 Great Balls, 15 Ultra Balls, 2 Incense, 3 Rare Candy, 7500 XP, 6000 Stardust, 4 Swablu encounters, an Altaria encounter, 300 Swablu Candy, a Rocket Radar, and an Egg Incubator.

So for Gible Community Day and the Just a Nibble ticket you can likely assume the rewards will be similar, only with Gible encounters and Candy subbed in (at a far lower number of Candy since it takes less to evolve). Thanks to the Rocket Radar and Egg Incubator, the value is certainly above $1, if you feel like you’ll use those items in Pokémon GO. But the true value will be those Gible encounters, offering more chances at Shiny Gible. While they will be common throughout the Community Day event, these will have IV floors, letting you try for a better Shiny Garchomp than just catching in the wild.

With Gible Community Day running from 11am to 5pm on Sunday, June 6th, anyone who plans to play during the event will find enough value in the Just a Nibble ticket to make it worth buying. But if you won’t have much time, it might be tough to complete afterward since the spawns will be so rare. So keep that in mind when deciding on whether or not the Just a Nibble ticket is worth it to you in Pokémon GO.