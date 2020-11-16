Pokémon GO has changed a lot in the four and a half years since it launched and quickly became a global gaming phenomenon. What was once a very simple hide and seek style game where you hunted for random Pokémon in the real world has developed into a complex collection game full of different niches to enjoy. And one that most players love is shiny hunting, tracking down all the rare shiny versions of their favorite characters. Well there’s a great chance to add to this collection soon with the return of shiny Meltan for the Pokémon Home event. Here’s how to get shiny Meltan in Pokémon GO.

How to Get Shiny Meltan

Shiny Meltan has been featured in the game before, but is always available only for a limited time. One of those times is about to begin again, so those without or anyone wanting a few more should pay attention. Shiny Meltan is returning as part of the Pokémon Home event, celebrating the integration of the services allowing transfers from the mobile game to the new hub. So how does it all work?

The Pokémon Home event will begin tomorrow, Tuesday, November 17th at 8am and will continue until Monday, November 23rd at 10pm. During these hours Meltan can appear in his shiny form, but previously you needed access to Pokémon Let’s GO in order to get him. That’s now gone thanks to Home, so all you need to do is follow the linked guide above to get connected and transfer something to activate the Mystery Box.

What is the Mystery Box? We explain right here, but in short it causes Meltan to spawn near you while it is open. Previously to activate it you have to send character to Let’s GO, but now it will be given and activate if you connect and send Pokémon to Home. Once ready just open the Mystery Box by selecting it from your items menu during the event hours. Meltan will begin spawning near you and if you’re lucky a few will be shiny.

Just time it well, because you’ll need to wait a few days before opening the Mystery Box up again. It takes three days for it to fully recharge, so if you start on Monday you have a chance to get three full boxes which should definitely get you a shiny, unless you’re very unlucky.

So that's how to get shiny Meltan in Pokémon GO.

- This article was updated on:November 16th, 2020