Pokémon GO – How To Get Shiny Rayquaza During The Hoenn Celebration Event

Pokémon Go has been celebrating the numerous generations of Pokémon that can be found in the game through special events as of recent, with them most recently honoring the Unova and Sinnoh regions. With them moving backwards, the next one around was naturally the Hoenn region and with it comes yet another chance to grab the fan favorite shiny Rayquaza.

How To Get Shiny Rayquaza

The Hoenn Celebration Event is far from the first event to offer Rayquaza to Pokémon Go players, with even the shiny version being available in the past as well. However, the actual odds of getting a shiny in one single appearance are the highest they’ve ever been, but you only get one chance at it.

This is because Shiny Rayquaza is not part of the raids this week, but rather part of the Hoenn Celebration Event Timed Research that is going on right now. For this next week, the other two main legendaries from the Hoenn region are going to be in the five star raids, which are Groudon and Kyogre. For Rayquaza on the other hand, you’re going to have to put in some work, including taking down some of those very raids.

As part of the Timed Research, you have some tasks to complete that you can read about in that specific guide. This is not a multi-part research either, as you just have to complete the three tasks to finish it. Once you do so, you will be rewarded with not only a Silver Pinap Berry and 3000 XP, but also an encounter with Rayquaza. This isn’t any ordinary Rayquaza though, as it comes with the exclusive charged attack Hurricane.

What makes this encounter better than usual for getting a shiny Rayquaza is that shiny rates related to special research are boosted from the norm. Technically you have a better chance to get a shiny when Rayquaza is in raids since you can just keep doing them until you get one. However, the one time chance you get for completing the Hoenn Celebration Event Timed Research has higher odds than usual for getting the elusive shiny Rayquaza.