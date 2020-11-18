Pokémon GO – How to Get the Gyarados Hat for your Avatar

Pokémon GO may be all about catching, collecting and fighting with your favorite Pokémon, but you also want to look good while you’re doing it, right? That’s where avatar customization comes in. Sure, you’ve been able to do this in many other games in the franchise, but with its mobile and multiplayer focused nature, this is the one where it’s most important. And players have figured that out, buying and collecting wide selections of hats, glasses, shirts, pants, shoes, and backpacks in the fours years since the game launched. But soon there might be a new favorite for many with the release of an exclusive Gyarados hat. How exclusive? Here’s how to get the Gyarados hat for your avatar in Pokémon GO.

How to get the Gyarados Hat in Pokémon GO

The Gyarados hat is being added as part of the Pokémon GO Beyond update, which changes up the leveling system and much, much more. Part of these changes include raising the level cap from 40 to 50. Many trainers around the world reached level 40 months or even years ago, but have had little to do with their extra XP since then. While the Gyarados hat doesn’t cost XP specifically, it’s how you acquire it.

The first thing you need to do to get the Gyarados hat in Pokémon GO you need to reach level 40 by the end of the year. Luckily even those who haven’t gotten close yet have plenty of time to do so. Starting November 30th players will receive extra XP for almost everything in the game, so use this time wisely. Once you hit level 40 the work isn’t done though. This will get you a special level 40 badge and access to a Timed Research, which should be revealed and released after the new year. Complete that Timed Research and you’ll receive the Gyarados hat.

And that’s how to get the Gyarados hat for your avatar in Pokémon GO. Once the Timed Research is revealed we’ll have a guide ready to help you complete it, so check back here or in our guides section for more.