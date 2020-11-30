Pokémon GO Legacy 40 Challenge Timed Research Guide

For the first four and a half years of Pokémon GO there was the same level cap. It might have taken players months or even years to reach it, but hitting level 40 was the end of your character’s growth. That changed very recently, increasing the level cap to 50 and offering tons of rewards for those who hit the previous level 40 cap. One of those rewards was just released in the form of a new set of research. Here’s our Pokémon GO Legacy 40 Time Research guide showing you all the tasks and rewards.

How to Get the Legacy 40 Timed Research

But first, if you don’t currently have the Legacy 40 Timed Research you may be wondering how to get it. Well, it’s both really simple and quite difficult. To get the Legacy 40 Timed Research quest you actually have to have hit level 40 inside of Pokémon GO. You have until the end of the year to do so, but every day you spend trying to reach level 40 is a day wasted off of the Timed Research, so you’ll want to level up fast. Once you hit level 40 the Timed Research should unlock soon afterward, at which point you can get to work on the tasks.

Legacy 40 Timed Research Tasks and Rewards

Here are all of the currently known tasks and rewards for the Legacy 40 Timed Research in Pokémon GO. We’ll be updating as players work their way through the research, so check back for more tasks and rewards as we learn of them. This is a long quest, with a month for players to finish it up, so you can take your time, but make sure you complete it in time for the ultimate reward of a Gyarados hat.

Stage 1

Power up Pokémon 10 times – 1,000 Stardust

Catch 15 Pokémon – 3 Star Pieces

Make 5 Nice Throws – 1,000 XP

Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, Rufflet encounter, and 1,000 XP

Stage 2

Catch 15 different species of Pokémon – 1,000 Stardust

Transfer 10 Pokémon – 1 Unova Stone

Use 15 Pinap Berries while catching Pokémon – 1,000 XP

Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, 3 Premium Battle Passes, and 1,000 XP

Stage 3

Make 3 Great Curveballs – 1,000 Stardust

Win 3 Raids – 1 Sinnoh Stone

Give your buddy 10 treats – 1,000 XP

Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, 3 Super Incubators, and 1,000 XP

Stage 4

TBD

Rewards: TBD

And that’s our Pokémon GO Legacy 40 Time Research guide showing you all the tasks and rewards.

- This article was updated on:November 30th, 2020