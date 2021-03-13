Pokémon GO Incense Day Guide – Which Psychic and Steel Pokémon Spawn When?

Pokémon GO has certainly had no shortage of events going on since the beginning of 2021 and even throughout most of 2020 as well. We are getting tons of new Special Research, celebration events, and much more. One of the lesser used events are the special Incense Days, which we are getting another one of soon, this time with a focus on Psychic and Steel types. For that reason, this guide will break down which Psychic and Steel Pokémon spawn when on Pokémon GO’s Psychic and Steel Incense Day.

Which Psychic and Steel Pokémon Spawn When?

The Pokémon GO Psychic and Steel Incense Day will be held on Sunday, March 14 from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm local time. Compared to say a regular Community Day where the same Pokémon will spawn all day, the Incense Day is setup more like we just saw with the recent Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto event where different hours will provide you with different Pokémon. Also unlike Community Day is that you need to use an Incense to cause these Pokémon to spawn, as just walking around will not see this one appear.

To start, Beldum will be available all day long as one of the dual Psychic and Steel types out there. Not only that, but the previously Community Day and other event exclusive move Meteor Mash will be available if you evolve Beldum’s next form Metang into Metagross during this period of time. Besides Beldum, there will be 13 other Pokémon that will show up when you’re using an Incense, but depending on the following hour breakdown.

11:00 am – 12:00 pm: Psychic type Pokémon Natu Girafarig Meditite Baltoy Munna (Rare spawn)

12:00 pm – 1:00 pm: Steel type Pokémon Alolan Diglett Magnemite Aron Bronzor Shieldon (Rare spawn)

1:00 pm to 2:00 pm: Psychic type Pokémon Natu Girafarig Meditite Baltoy Munna (Rare spawn)

2:00 – 3:00 pm: Steel type Pokémon Alolan Diglett Magnemite Aron Bronzor Shieldon (Rare spawn)

3:00 – 4:00 pm: Psychic type Pokémon Natu Girafarig Meditite Baltoy Munna (Rare spawn)

4:00 pm to 5:00 pm: Steel type Pokemon Alolan Diglett Magnemite Aron Bronzor Shieldon (Rare spawn)



Unlike the last Incense Day for Electric and Dragon types, the hour break down is hour by hour rather than some two hour blocks. There is an equal amount of time for Psychic and Steel hours respectively as well, which is also different. Unless Niantic surprises us an releases new shinies during this event, not all of the available Pokémon have shinies currently. For the time being, you can get shinies for Natu, Meditite, Baltoy, Alolan Diglett, Magnemite, Aron, and Bronzor, while Girafarig, Munna, and Shieldon do not currently have shiny variants in the game. On Incense Day, the store will also have a 1 coin box that holds an Incense, which you definitely want to take advantage of during this event.

That is all for our guide on Pokémon Go Incense Day for which Psychic and Steel Pokémon spawn when. Best of luck catching as many Pokémon as you can and make sure to get that Metagross with Meteor Mash, as Mega Metagross will likely be on the horizon sooner rather than later.