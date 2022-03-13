Pokemon GO: Is the Gritty and Glacial Special Research Worth It?

Sandshrew Community Day is here in Pokemon GO, and players can purchase the Gritty and Glacial Ticket to gain access to Special Research tasks and rewards. This ticket is similar to those available during previous Pokemon GO Community Day events, granting access to more activities, rewards, and encounters for those that are willing to put in the extra work during the event period. Everyone can take part in Sandshrew Community Day even without the ticket, but the Gritty and Glacial Ticket is a great way to encounter new Pokemon added in the Season of Alola. Here’s what you need to know about the Gritty and Glacial Ticket in Pokemon GO.

Should You Get the Girty and Glacial Ticket in Pokemon GO?

If you’re going to be playing Pokemon GO during Sandshrew Community Day, then getting the Gritty and Glacial Ticket is a no-brainer. It costs $1 and unlocks the maximum potential of the event and allows you to earn exclusive rewards that other players will miss out on. It’s only active for a few hours though, s0 you should only get it if you’re going to spend the entire event duration playing Pokemon GO. There are still plenty of bonuses that you’ll get even without the ticket, like 25% egg hatch distance for all eggs in an incubator and 3-hour Incense and Lure Module durations, so you can still have a great time without it.

Pokemon GO Gritty and Glacial Special Research Task and Rewards

If you do decide to purchase the Gritty and Glacial Ticket, then you’ll get access to an array of Special Research tasks and rewards. These are centered around Alolan Sandshrew, fittingly enough since the Community Day event is centered around it.

Gritty and Glacial Step 1 of 4

Power Up Pokemon 10 Times: 15 Poke Balls

Catch 15 Sandshrews: Sandshrew Encounter

Make 5 Nice Throws: 20 Sandshrew Candy

Step Completion Rewards: 2000 Stardust, Incubator, Sandshrew Encounter

Gritty and Glacial Step 2 of 4

Catch 15 Sandshrews: 30 Sandshrew Candy

Transfer 10 Pokemon: Alolan Sandshrew Encounter

Evolve 3 Sandshrews: 10 Pinap Berries

Step Completion Rewards: 1500 XP, Incense, Alolan Sandshrew Encounter

Gritty and Glacial Step 3 of 4

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws: 50 Sandshrew Candy

Evolve a Sandshrew: Star Piece

Transfer 10 Pokemon: 15 Great Balls

Step Completion Rewards: 2500 XP, Rocket Radar, 15 Ultra Balls

Gritty and Glacial Step 4 of 4

Claim Reward: 2 Silver Pinap Berries

Claim Reward: Sandslash Encounter

Claim Reward: 3500 XP

Step Completion Rewards: 3000 Stardust, 2 Rare Candies, Alolan Sandslash Encounter

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.