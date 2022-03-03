Pokemon GO: All March 2022 Field Research Tasks & Rewards

There’s a new set of Field Research Tasks available now in Pokemon GO, and players have a lot of work cut out for them in March 2022. As always, Field Research Tasks can be obtained from PokeStops throughout the entire month, and players can complete Field Research Tasks to receive items and Pokemon encounters in return. The Season of Alola has recently begun in Pokemon GO, and this month’s Field Research Rewards include a few new Alolan Pokemon like Yungoos and Alolan Exeggutor, both of which made their Pokemon GO debut last week alongside the new season. There’s a lot to do this month, so without further ado, here are all the Field Research Tasks and Rewards for March 2022 in Pokemon GO.

All March 2022 Field Research Tasks in Pokemon GO

Catching Tasks

Catch 10 Normal-type Pokemon: 10 Venusuar Mega Energy

10 Venusuar Mega Energy Catch 10 Water-type Pokemon: 10 Blastoise Mega Energy

10 Blastoise Mega Energy Catch 5 Pokemon: Bidoof, Diglett

Bidoof, Diglett Catch 5 Normal-type Pokemon: Yungoos

Yungoos Catch 5 Pokemon with Weather Boost: Poliwag, Vulpix, Hippopotas, Snover

Poliwag, Vulpix, Hippopotas, Snover Catch 7 Pokemon: Magikarp

Magikarp Catch a Dragon-type Pokemon: Bagon, Dratini

Bagon, Dratini Use 5 Berries to Help Catch Pokemon: Wooper, Wailmer

Wooper, Wailmer Catch 5 Different Species of Pokemon: Torchic, Fletchling

Throwing Tasks

Make 3 Excellent Throws: in a Row Gible

in a Row Gible Make 3 Great Throws: Lileep, Anorith, Snubbull

Lileep, Anorith, Snubbull Make 2 Excellent Throws: Larvitar

Larvitar Make 3 Great Throws in a Row: Onix

Onix Make 5 Great Curveball Throws in a Row: Spinda #5

Spinda #5 Make 5 Nice Throws: Dunsparce

Gifts and Friends Tasks

Send 5 Gifts to Friends and Add a Sticker to Each: Cottonee, Petilil

Cottonee, Petilil Earn a Candy Walking With Your Buddy: Nosepass

Nosepass Earn 2 Candies Walking With Your Buddy: Bunnelby

Bunnelby Earn 5 Hearts with Your Buddy: Mankey

Hatching Tasks

Hatch 2 Eggs: Alolan Exeggutor, Beldum

Alolan Exeggutor, Beldum Hatch an Egg: Mantine

Power Up and Evolve Tasks

Evolve a Pokemon: Eevee

Power Up Pokemon 5 Times: Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile

Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile Power Up Pokemon 3 Times: Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle

Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle Power Up Pokemon 5 Times: 10 Blastoise Mega Energy, 10 Venusaur Mega Energy, 10 Pidgeot Mega Energy

10 Blastoise Mega Energy, 10 Venusaur Mega Energy, 10 Pidgeot Mega Energy Power Up Pokemon 7 Times: Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip

Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip Power Up a Pokemon 10 Times: 20 Venusaur Mega Energy

PokeStop Tasks

Spin 3 Pokéstops or Gyms: Sudowoodo

Sudowoodo Spin 5 Pokéstops or Gyms: Ralts

Raids and Battles Tasks

Win a raid: Rufflet

Rufflet Win 5 raids: Aerodactyl

Aerodactyl Win a Level 3 or Higher Raid: Kabuto, Omanyte

Kabuto, Omanyte Defeat 2 Team GO Rocket Grunts: Makuhita, Machop

Makuhita, Machop Battle in the GO Battle League: Mudkip

Other Tasks

Take a Snapshot of a Wild Pokemon: Psyduck, Abra, Drowzee, Murkrow, Hoppip, Yanma

Psyduck, Abra, Drowzee, Murkrow, Hoppip, Yanma Trade a Pokemon: Ledyba, Spinarak

March 2022 Research Breakthrough Reward

This month’s Field Research Breakthrough Reward is Alolan Vulpix, an Ice-type variation of the first-generation fan-favorite. As always, completing one Field Research Task per day will net you a stamp, and if you collect 7 stamps in a row, you’ll be rewarded with an Alolan Vulpix encounter. You’ll also get some Stardust and a few mystery items like berries, so make sure you’re doing your daily tasks if you’re a dedicated Pokemon GO player.

