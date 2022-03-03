Pokemon GO: All March 2022 Field Research Tasks & Rewards

There’s a new set of Field Research Tasks available now in Pokemon GO, and players have a lot of work cut out for them in March 2022. As always, Field Research Tasks can be obtained from PokeStops throughout the entire month, and players can complete Field Research Tasks to receive items and Pokemon encounters in return. The Season of Alola has recently begun in Pokemon GO, and this month’s Field Research Rewards include a few new Alolan Pokemon like Yungoos and Alolan Exeggutor, both of which made their Pokemon GO debut last week alongside the new season. There’s a lot to do this month, so without further ado, here are all the Field Research Tasks and Rewards for March 2022 in Pokemon GO.
All March 2022 Field Research Tasks in Pokemon GO
Catching Tasks
- Catch 10 Normal-type Pokemon: 10 Venusuar Mega Energy
- Catch 10 Water-type Pokemon: 10 Blastoise Mega Energy
- Catch 5 Pokemon: Bidoof, Diglett
- Catch 5 Normal-type Pokemon: Yungoos
- Catch 5 Pokemon with Weather Boost: Poliwag, Vulpix, Hippopotas, Snover
- Catch 7 Pokemon: Magikarp
- Catch a Dragon-type Pokemon: Bagon, Dratini
- Use 5 Berries to Help Catch Pokemon: Wooper, Wailmer
- Catch 5 Different Species of Pokemon: Torchic, Fletchling
Throwing Tasks
- Make 3 Excellent Throws: in a Row Gible
- Make 3 Great Throws: Lileep, Anorith, Snubbull
- Make 2 Excellent Throws: Larvitar
- Make 3 Great Throws in a Row: Onix
- Make 5 Great Curveball Throws in a Row: Spinda #5
- Make 5 Nice Throws: Dunsparce
Gifts and Friends Tasks
- Send 5 Gifts to Friends and Add a Sticker to Each: Cottonee, Petilil
- Earn a Candy Walking With Your Buddy: Nosepass
- Earn 2 Candies Walking With Your Buddy: Bunnelby
- Earn 5 Hearts with Your Buddy: Mankey
Hatching Tasks
- Hatch 2 Eggs: Alolan Exeggutor, Beldum
- Hatch an Egg: Mantine
Power Up and Evolve Tasks
- Evolve a Pokemon: Eevee
- Power Up Pokemon 5 Times: Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile
- Power Up Pokemon 3 Times: Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle
- Power Up Pokemon 5 Times: 10 Blastoise Mega Energy, 10 Venusaur Mega Energy, 10 Pidgeot Mega Energy
- Power Up Pokemon 7 Times: Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip
- Power Up a Pokemon 10 Times: 20 Venusaur Mega Energy
PokeStop Tasks
- Spin 3 Pokéstops or Gyms: Sudowoodo
- Spin 5 Pokéstops or Gyms: Ralts
Raids and Battles Tasks
- Win a raid: Rufflet
- Win 5 raids: Aerodactyl
- Win a Level 3 or Higher Raid: Kabuto, Omanyte
- Defeat 2 Team GO Rocket Grunts: Makuhita, Machop
- Battle in the GO Battle League: Mudkip
Other Tasks
- Take a Snapshot of a Wild Pokemon: Psyduck, Abra, Drowzee, Murkrow, Hoppip, Yanma
- Trade a Pokemon: Ledyba, Spinarak
March 2022 Research Breakthrough Reward
This month’s Field Research Breakthrough Reward is Alolan Vulpix, an Ice-type variation of the first-generation fan-favorite. As always, completing one Field Research Task per day will net you a stamp, and if you collect 7 stamps in a row, you’ll be rewarded with an Alolan Vulpix encounter. You’ll also get some Stardust and a few mystery items like berries, so make sure you’re doing your daily tasks if you’re a dedicated Pokemon GO player.
Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.