Pokémon GO – Is the Special, Ultra, or Adventure Box Worth it? (January 2021)

The Pokémon GO shop just got a refresh on January 5th, 2021 and now there’s new Special, Adventure, and Ultra boxes in there to buy. These sets offer players a lot of useful items at a premium price, but when you add them all up they’re always cheaper in the box than separately. However, you might not actually need the items, and Pokécoins are always hard to come by. So should you buy them? Is the Special, Ultra, or Adventure box worth it?

Is the Special, Ultra, or Adventure Box Worth it – January 2021

Here’s a breakdown of what items are in each box and the total value of each, including the total for the entire box. As I said, they are always a good deal if you are planning to buy the items they contain, so that is the short answer. For the long answer, keep reading below. Note: all items, including Poké Balls are valued at what is charged in the shop. There are ways to save on them outside the boxes, and some can be gotten for free from Poké Stops, so keep that in mind.

Special Box – Is it Worth it?

2x Premium Battle Pass

2x Super Incubator

2x Incense

30x Poké Ball

Value – 750 Pokécoins (including Poké Balls)

Cost – 480 Pokécoins

Savings – 270 Pokécoins

This is a decent but not great Pokémon GO box. It gives you a nice variety of items that are almost universally useful for all players. However, they’re also items that most players have a lot of and that are offered with greater value in other boxes, including the ones below. So if you’re hurting for Poké Balls then maybe this is a good buy but only if you don’t have other options.

Ultra Box – Is it Worth it?

30x Ultra Ball

16x Premium Battle Pass

4x Super Incubator

5x Incense

Value – 2650 Pokécoins (excluding Ultra Balls)

Cost – 1480 Pokécoins

Savings – 1170 Pokécoins

A solid set, especially if you need more Premium Battle Passes either for GO Battle League or to do raids. The Incense is always useful, especially while the COVID-19 pandemic measure are in place offering better spawns. Most events now require the use of Incense to get the most out of it, so getting five along with some other very useful things is a great buy. Whether it’s worth it to you or not really comes down to those Premium Battle Passes and how much you value them at.

Adventure Box – Is it Worth it?

30x Ultra Ball

13x Super Incubator

2x Egg Incubator

5x Incense

Value – 3150 Pokécoins (excluding Ultra Balls)

Cost – 1480 Pokécoins

Savings – 1670 Pokécoins

The Adventure Box is usually worth buying for anyone who loves hatching eggs. With more 12km eggs coming down and a pretty nice selection of Pokémon in the current egg pool for January 2021 you may have a lot of eggs that need a lot of walking. Tack on the Incense and some Ultra Balls to catch the currently high flee rate Pokémon and you have a great box that’s worth buying for most players who like to hatch eggs.

So that’s our thoughts on the question of is the Special, Ultra, or Adventure box worth it. Keep an eye out for any updates if the boxes change during January 2021.