Pokemon GO – January 2023 Ditto Disguises

Gamers hoping to add a Ditto or two to their collection in Pokemon GO may be searching far and wide with no luck. That’s because this little pile of goo likes to hide out in plain sight, and will be hiding out under the guise of a different Pokemon while players are enjoying their adventure.

However, not knowing which Pokemon to search for could lead to problems down the line, especially if gamers are hoping to finally find this particular Pokemon for their PokeDex. With multiple disguises that this monster can hide behind, let’s see who we should be targeting for the remainder of the month.

Which Pokemon Does Ditto Hide As In Pokemon GO?

For gamers hoping to add this particular creature to their team, or just need one to finally finish off the currently available PokeDex, players should try to encounter and capture these Pokemon in the wild, as they have the highest chances of transforming into Ditto:

Ekans

Gastly

Natu

Surskit

Finneon

Lillipup

Dwebble

But how will players know if they’ve actually encountered a Ditto in Pokemon GO? Since they like to hide in disguises, the only true way that players will know if they finally have captured this slippery little bugger is by catching any Pokemon on the list above until it finally transforms into Ditto at the end of the encounter. One thing to look forward to is the fact that Ditto cannot transform into a Shiny Pokemon, so if you encounter a Shiny Numel, for example, it will not transform into Ditto.

Can Ditto Be Shiny In Pokemon GO?

One of the most exciting parts of Pokemon GO is partaking in Shiny Hunts, which grants players the chance to finally capture one of these rare types of Pokemon. Since Ditto is hiding in disguise, does this mean that players have the opportunity to capture one of these blobs in a Shiny form?

Well, they actually can, which is rather exciting. However, it’s hard to know if Ditto will transform into a Shiny version until the end of the encounter during the Transformation Sequence, which means that players will not know if Ditto is Shiny until they have captured a Pokemon on the list and it transforms.

Normally purple, Shiny Ditto takes on more of a blue hue, which helps them stand out even more than normal. While a Shiny Pokemon does not offer any form of competitive advantage, getting to see a favorite in a new form is always exciting. Normally, players will see a flash of stars at the beginning of an encounter, alongside an icon next to their name to signal that they are shiny, but this particular monster will only show its true form at the end of an encounter.

Now that players know who to keep an eye peeled for, they may need to increase the amount of Inventory Space in their bag for more Pokeballs and space for all of the monsters they are likely to capture. Using a device like an Auto Catcher, or even a Pokemon GO Plus can make this task a bit easier, as it may take more than one monster to finally claim this master of disguise as your own.

Pokemon GO is available now on Mobile Devices.

- This article was updated on January 25th, 2023