Pokémon GO Master League – The Best Pokémon for your Team (Dec 2020)

Pokémon GO Battle League Season 6 is about to enter the home stretch with the launch of Master League later on today. Starting at 4pm Eastern Time on Monday, December 28th the Ultra League will conclude and the Master League will begin. What are the rules for Master League competition? Simple: there are no rules. Seriously, there’s no limit here so you’ll definitely need to know the best Pokémon for your team in Pokémon GO Master League for December 2020.

The Best Pokémon for Master League in December 2020

Unlike the Holiday Cup which will be launching alongside it, the Master League doesn’t restrict to any specific Pokémon type for your team. Also, unlike all the other leagues that have and will be featured during GO Battle League Season 6, there’s no CP limit. This is a true no holds barred fight with each trainer choosing the most powerful Pokémon they have available to them. This also means that there’s a lot of different options, but you’ll still want to focus on the toughest and strongest even when their CP might not match up.

So below is a full chart of the best Pokémon for your team in Pokémon GO Master League for December 2020, which is close to the end of Season 6, which concludes in January of 2021. Making a good Master League team can be a true challenge due to how much Candy and Stardust you have to invest. This is especially true now that you can use Shadow Pokémon and go beyond level 40 with Candy XL. So often you need to go with odd type matchups just to be a contender against such powerful Pokémon.

Use the chart wisely, deciding which you can invest in and which you can’t, while also forming a solid team based on the types. Be sure to reference the type chart and make sure you don’t have any big vulnerabilities. In the early stages you can test more, using Pokémon you might not expect to do well. After a while you should get an idea of what this season’s meta is looking like and can adjust to counter it well. So here’s the best Pokémon for your team in Pokémon GO Master League for December 2020.

Pokémon Type Fast Attack Charged Attack Strong Against Weak to Groudon Ground Mud Shot Earthquake or Fire Punch Electric, Rock, Poison Grass, Ice, Water Melmetal Steel Thunder Shock Superpower or Rock Slide Poison, Steel, Rock, Psychic, Normal, Ice, Grass, Flying, Fairy, Dragon, Bug Fighting, Fire, Ground Dialga Steel and Dragon Dragon Breath Iron Head or Draco Meteor Poison, Grass, Water, Steel, Rock, Psychic, Normal, Flying, Electric, Bug Fighting, Ground Kyogre Water Waterfall Surf Water, Steel, Ice, Fire Electric, Grass Giratina (Origin Forme) Ghost and Dragon Shadow Claw Shadow Ball Normal, Fighting, Water, Poison, Grass, Fire, Electric, Bug Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Ghost, Ice Snorlax Normal Lick Body Slam, Superpower, or Outrage Ghost Fighting Togekiss Fairy and Flying Charm or Air Slash Aerial Ace, Flamethrower, or Dazzling Gleam Ground, Fighting, Dragon, Bug, Grass, Dark Electric, Ice, Poison, Rock, Steel Mewtwo Psychic Psycho Cut Psystrike Psychic, Fighting Bug, Dark, Ghost Dragonite Dragon and Flying Dragon Breath Dragon Claw Ground, Grass, Water, Fire, Fighting, Bug Ice, Dragon, Fairy, Rock Metagross Steel and Psychic Bullet Punch Meteor Mash Psychic, Poison, Steel, Rock, Normal, Ice, Grass, Flying, Fairy, Dragon Dark, Fire, Ghost, Ground

And that’s our picks for the best Pokémon for your team in Pokémon GO Master League for December 2020.