Pokemon Go: Mega Slowbro Counters, How to Beat Mega Slowbro Raid

Mega Slowbro is a returning Pokemon Go raid encounter in the Season of Mischief. The battle with Mega Slowbro can be tough if you’re unprepared, but these counters will help you make quick work of the fight. Here’s are the best Pokemon Go counters and strategies to beat Mega Slowbro in September 2021.

Pokemon Go Mega Slowbro Counters

Mega Slowbro is a Water/Psychic-type Pokemon, so you should bring a Grass, Electric, Bug, Ghost, or Dark-type Pokemon to target its weaknesses. Here are the best Mega Slowbro counters in Pokemon Go raids:

Pokemon Fast Attack Charged Attack Mega Gengar Charge Beam Wild Charge Mega Gyarados Charge Beam Wild Charge Mega Venusaur Charge Beam Wild Charge Mega Ampharos Charge Beam Wild Charge Zekrom Charge Beam Wild Charge Darkrai Charge Beam Wild Charge Thundurus (Therian) Volt Switch Thunderbolt Giratina (Origin) Shadow Claw Shadow Ball Raikou Volt Switch Wild Charge Magnezone Spark Wild Charge Yveltal Snarl Dark Pulse Electivire Thunder Shock Wild Charge Chandelure Thunder Shock Wild Charge

Keep in mind that Mega Slowbro is resistant to Fighting, Fire, Ice, Psychic, Steel, and Water-type attacks, so don’t bring a Pokemon that has those kinds of moves.

If you would like to take a Shadow Pokemon into the fight, then Shadow Weavile with Snarl and Foul Play or Shadow Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Shadow Ball are good choices. You could also take Shadow Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt or Shadow Tyranitar equipped with Bite and Crunch.

Pokemon Go Mega Slowbro Moveset

Mega Slowbro is equipped with Psychic/Water attacks. For Fast Attacks, it has Water Gun and Confusion. Both of these will hit extra hard due to their same type attack bonus (STAB). If you brought Pokemon that are resistant to these attacks, you should be fine though. For Charged Attacks, it’s equipped with Psychic, Water Pulse, and Ice Beam.

How Long Will Mega Slowbro Raids Last?

Mega Slowbro will appear in Mega Raids from Wednesday, September 1 to Tuesday, September 14. Mega Houndoom will be the next Mega Raid boss from that point until Friday, October 1.

How Many Players Are Needed to Beat Mega Slowbro?

Because Mega Slowbro is a Mega Raid, it is recommended to have 4-5 players at the very least. Fighting it when it’s weather boosted under rainy or windy conditions could make things more difficult for small groups though. As always, having more players on your team is better though. The amount of Mega Energy you receive is based on how quickly you complete the raid, so a larger party will get you more energy.

Can Mega Slowbro Be Shiny?

Just like other Mega Pokemon, you cannot catch Mega Slowbro in its Mega form. However, you can catch a normal Slowbro after completing the raid, and this Slowbro can be shiny. The chances are slim, but yes, you can catch a shiny Slowbro after beating it in a raid.

Pokemon Go is available now on mobile devices.

- This article was updated on September 3rd, 2021