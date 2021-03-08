It’s time for another Field Research focused event in the form of Searching for Legends, the Nosepass focused event in Pokémon GO. All throughout the event players will be getting new tasks that reward Nosepass encounters, with the chance at a Shiny Nosepass being higher than ever. But what are all these objectives? What should you be watching for? Here’s our Pokémon GO Searching for Legends Nosepass Field Research guide with all the tasks and rewards.

Nosepass Field Research Guide

Here’s a list of all the Field Research tasks you can get during the Searching for Legends event in Pokémon GO. Most will reward a Nosepass encounter, with the odds of getting a Shiny Nosepass being very high if you complete a lot. So watch for those tasks to be sure you get your rewards soon. You can complete these after the event ends though, but you won’t get more from Poké Stops after March 14th.

Below are all of the confirmed tasks that reward you with a Nosepass encounter. Some tasks offer different rewards, but you should see what they offer before completing and redeeming them. If there are any other rewards we will note them below.

Nosepass Field Research Tasks (All can be Shiny Nosepass)

Power up Pokémon 5 times

Earn a Candy Walking your Buddy

Catch 5 Steel-type Pokémon

Note: We may need to add some objectives as the event unfolds. Be sure to check back when it begins in your area to see what is available. Let us know if you encounter any that we have missed and we will get it updated.

And that’s our Pokémon GO Searching for Legends Nosepass Field Research guide including all the tasks and rewards. Of course, there’s just one reward most players want. See our tips for how to get Shiny Nosepass here if you need more help there.

